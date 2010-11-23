Deutsche Bank: 8 Reasons Why No One Believes Bernanke's Deflation Warnings

Gus Lubin
bernankeAP

Photo: AP

Deutsche Bank’s US Economics/Strategy Weekly makes an interesting call about Ben Bernanke.Despite the talk of helicopters and warnings about deflation, the Chairman has too much anti-inflation credibility.

As soon as inflation becomes apparent, bond traders will expect moves to keep inflation below two per cent. And inflation is happening faster than you think thanks to a surprisingly robust economy.

#1 Strong GDP growth

#2 Record corporate earnings

#3 Hiring will pick up soon

#4 Corporate profits are sustainable

#5 Housing costs are the only thing keeping back CPI

#6 Home prices are expected to recover in 2011

#7 Oil prices are going up, thanks to a weak dollar and the global recovery

#8 Inflation gets passed on to the consumer

A bullish guide to the future

