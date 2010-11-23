Deutsche Bank: 8 Reasons Why No One Believes Bernanke's Deflation Warnings

Photo: AP
Deutsche Bank’s US Economics/Strategy Weekly makes an interesting call about Ben Bernanke.Despite the talk of helicopters and warnings about deflation, the Chairman has too much anti-inflation credibility.
As soon as inflation becomes apparent, bond traders will expect moves to keep inflation below two per cent. And inflation is happening faster than you think thanks to a surprisingly robust economy.
