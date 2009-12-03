Deutsche Bank Holiday Party: Free Drinks On The Rooftop Of 230 Fifth

Deutsche Bank threw its annual holiday party last night on the roof of 230 Fifth Avenue, a long time hang out of investment bankers and people who want to drink near investment bankers.



Unlike Goldman Sachs, which cancelled its holiday party for the second year in a row, Deutsche Bank decided to throw a party.

“It’s a small token of their appreciation for the hard year we’ve all had,” one DB employee explained over cocktails at a bar near the party.

The bank even went so far as to employ several white busses to ferry employees from the Wall Street headquarters of the bank to the party in the Flat Iron neighbourhood.

Employees were issued gold wristbands at the HQ, which allowed them admission to the party.Two party goers assured us that the party would wind up with bankers dancing “the white man’s overbite.”

