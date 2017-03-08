Deutsche Bank just made a big hire from UBS

Deutsche Bank just made a big hire in its San Francisco office.
Glenn Rewick will join the firm as a managing director in Americas mergers and acquisitions, or M&A.
He was previously UBS’ head of healthcare M&A in Europe, Middle East, and Africa, based in London.
“Glenn has trusted relationships with leading healthcare companies across pharma, biotech, medtech and services and a deep understanding of the dynamics facing these companies,” Deutsche’s head of Americas M&A, Charlie Dupree, said in a memo.
Before joining UBS in 2014, Rewick spent 16 years with UBS.
He will report to Dupree.
NOW WATCH: This is why Wall Street is able to stay one step ahead of federal investigations
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.