Deutsche Bank just made a big hire from UBS

Deutsche Bank just made a big hire in its San Francisco office.

Glenn Rewick will join the firm as a managing director in Americas mergers and acquisitions, or M&A.

He was previously UBS’ head of healthcare M&A in Europe, Middle East, and Africa, based in London.

“Glenn has trusted relationships with leading healthcare companies across pharma, biotech, medtech and services and a deep understanding of the dynamics facing these companies,” Deutsche’s head of Americas M&A, Charlie Dupree, said in a memo.

Before joining UBS in 2014, Rewick spent 16 years with UBS.

He will report to Dupree.

