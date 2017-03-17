Deutsche Bank just made a big hire from Citi

Deutsche Bank has hired Citi’s

head of flow equity derivatives sales, David Silber.

At Deutsche, Silber will run equity derivatives for the Americas and report to Brad Kurtzman, who is head of Americas equities.

Silber is expected to start in the second quarter.

More to come…

