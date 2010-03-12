Deutsche Bank: Here's How An LBO Could Work For RadioShack

Mike Baker and team from Deutsche Bank have paid close attention to the rumours of a RadioShack (RSH) takeover or buyout offer.

Baker says the maths of a RadioShack LBO works “on paper,” but it’s going to be a tough one. Here are a few ways the deal could play out:



A buyer could offer a 20% premium buying out RSH at its current share price of $22.50 using 70% debt and 30% equity for the purchase.

As mentioned, we believe a buyer would need to achieve a sales CAGR of 1.0% through 2014 and bring EBITDA margins to about 13%, which would equate to EBITDA of about $600mm. The risk is that this is above our long term EBITDA model of $539mm, which we believe is above consensus and is based on a margin of 11.7%.

Sales and margins would need to grow faster than expected.

Deutsche Bank maintains a $25 price target on RSH stock.

Still, no matter how you look at it, RadioShack is still a dog with fleas.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.