Forget all the doom and gloom about deflation, and the second-half slowdown, and the double-dip.A fresh report from Deutsche Bank’s chief economist Joe LaVorgna identifies some key indicators that show the potential for buoyant growth, robust spending, and yes, even an improving labour market.



