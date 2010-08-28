Deutsche Bank: Here Are The Four Reasons We See The Recovery Continuing

Photo: Christopher Craig via Flickr

Deutsche Bank have outlined their four reasons for believing all this talk of a double dip is nonsense and that the recovery is here to stay.From Deutsche Bank:



Income growth is rising. Employee tax withholding receipts are rising at over 7% year-on-year.

The household savings rate is poised to level out. At 6.4% in June, it is up over 5 points from its low of 0.8% in April 2005 and also above its 30-year trailing average of 5.8%

Corporate profits are growing at a solid pace. Over the past four quarters, corporate profits are up 38%

Interest rates and energy prices are both stimulating activity.

We buy that income growth may be rising, but that number may ignore the lack of growth for a large swaths of the population that remain unemployed.

Simultaneously, talk of an imminent decline in the savings rate is a little bit much. Right now, consumers remain skittish about the economy’s outlook, and are choosing to pay down debt and save, rather than spend and invest. There are no guarantees that is going to change anytime soon, particularly if we are entering a Japan style scenario.

Profits may be rising for firms, but they are doing so while revenues are not rising. Which means firms continue to cut costs (and now engage in M&A activity) to increase profits, rather than spend on new technology or employees.

And even though interest rates are low, people still aren’t buying new or existing homes.

We think Deutsche Bank may be a bit too bullish.

