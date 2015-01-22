Deutsche Bank's Guide For How To Sound Like The 'Ultimate Davos Hipster'

The word’s most powerful players and influences are hanging out at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The attendees are an impressive group — to say the least — so things could get pretty intimidating.

Fortunately, Deutsche Bank is here to help.

In its latest issue of Konzept Magazine, Deutsche Bank put together two word cloud guides of buzzwords to help you “sound like the ultimate Davos hipster.”

The top cloud shows what were the popular words back before the crisis, and the bottom shows what’s popular now.

(Hint: stick with the bottom cloud.)

Check it out:

