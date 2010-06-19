Deutsche Bank Continues To Bleed Employees To Greg Lippmann's Hedge Fund

Previously, we told you about how ex-Deutsche Bank employee Fred Brettschnieder had left the firm to start up a hedge fund called Libre Max.



The fund has been slowly but surely poaching employees from Deutsche, including Greg Lippmann’s ‘Chinese Quant’ Eugene Xu and Lippmann himself.

Now Asset Backed Alert is reporting that yet another Deutsche Bank employee is leaving for Libre Max. This time it’s a trader named Jordan Milman who worked closely with Lippmann on the asset-backed securities desk.

Brettschneider, however, is still working with DB until the end of August. After that, he’ll concentrate his efforts on running Libre Max with Lippmann.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.