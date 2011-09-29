ANOTHER ONE: Deutsche Bank Predicts Quarterly Loss At Goldman Sachs

Photo: flickr commons

Analysts across the board have been cutting Q3 earnings estimates for Goldman Sachs.Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Carrier just joined the party. He now expects Goldman to report a 25 cent per share loss versus his previous call for a 50 cent per share profit.



“The broker stocks have been under pressure due to the Euro sovereign issue (systemic fears) & weaker macro backdrop,” said Carrier.

He expects investment banking and trading revenues to fall across the industry.

However, he doesn’t think you should necessarily sell. “[B]ut given significantly lowered expectations & valuations below TBV, we view these as priced in, & once we get some clarity around the Euro issue, we see meaningful upside.”

He reduced his full year 2011 estimate for Goldman to $6.45 per share from $8.00 per share. His 2012 estimate calls for $15 cents per share, down from $16 cents per share.

He’s not quite as negative on Morgan Stanley. He reduced his Q3 earnings estimate to 30 cents per share, down from 40 cents.

