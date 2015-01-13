Deutsche Bank's 2015 Outlook For The World

Deutsche Bank recently circulated their house view on what the world economy will look like in 2015.

The big takeaway is that they expect global growth to start speeding up this year, with strong growth in the US and China offsetting a weaker Eurozone.

Deutsche Bank is predicting global GDP growth of 3.6% in 2015, up from 3.3% in 2014. A big part of that jump comes from their projection that US growth will accelerate to 3.7% this year, powered by ongoing accommodation by the Fed, stronger consumer and business spending, a housing market finally returning to normal, and the presumed boost to consumers from lower oil prices.

Their projections are nicely summarized in this map from the report showing Deutsche Bank’s projections for GDP growth in various countries, and pointing out some of the major highlights.

Note that big red blob in the upper right. That’s Russia.

