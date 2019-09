Bears have been body-slamming stocks most recently, and today the market is wobbly, but there are many fundamental and sentiment-based reasons why they’ll be proven over-eager according to Deutsche Bank.



DB is overweight U.S. equities, and they fired a barrage of bullish charts in their Fear and Fundamentals U.S. equity strategy.

