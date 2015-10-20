Deutsche Bank handed a hedge fund $6 billion on a 'fat finger' error

The FT fingered Deutsche Bank for making a ‘fat finger’ error this summer.

Deutsche Bank is having a tough run.

The bank mistakenly paid out $US6 billion to a hedge fund client earlier this year as a result of a ‘fat finger’ error, according to Katie Martin and Martin Arnold at The Financial Times.

The term ‘fat finger error’ is commonly reserved for when a bank employee makes a mistake entering information, rather than an actual loss of money.

According to the FT report, the massive sum was repaid to Deutsche Bank the following day.

The German bank announced a major overhaul over the weekend under new CEO John Cryan.

The bank is splitting its corporate banking and securities business in two, and a number of executives close to former co-CEO Anshu Jain will exit the bank.

