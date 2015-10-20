Deutsche Bank handed a hedge fund $6 billion on a 'fat finger' error

Deutsche Bank is having a tough run.
The bank mistakenly paid out $US6 billion to a hedge fund client earlier this year as a result of a ‘fat finger’ error, according to Katie Martin and Martin Arnold at The Financial Times.
The term ‘fat finger error’ is commonly reserved for when a bank employee makes a mistake entering information, rather than an actual loss of money.
According to the FT report, the massive sum was repaid to Deutsche Bank the following day.
The German bank announced a major overhaul over the weekend under new CEO John Cryan.
The bank is splitting its corporate banking and securities business in two, and a number of executives close to former co-CEO Anshu Jain will exit the bank.
NOW WATCH: How one simple mistake cost ‘Real Housewives’ superstar Bethenny Frankel millions
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.