40 Deutsche Bank Employees Injured Inhaling Unknown Substance In Germany

Photo: Federal Bureau Of Investigation

40 Deutsche Bank employees were injured this afternoon after inhaling an unknown white powder in their office in Schkeuditz, Germany, Leipzig-Fernsehen reports (h/t ZeroHedge).The powder arrived in a letter earlier in the day, and it is presumed that it spread throughout the office through the air conditioning system. Police and firefighters were called and 700 people were evacuated from the building.



The investigation into the source of the powder is ongoing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.