The State Of The Big Emerging Markets In One Giant Map

Deutsche Bank is out with its latest economic outlook presentation, titled “Fragile Equilibrium,” and in it the firm has one map that sums up all the problems facing emerging market investors.

DB highlights the diverging growth trajectories among some of the largest emerging market economies including Russia, Brazil, India, Turkey, and South Africa.

Each of these have their problems, but Brazil and Russia in particular are struggling, with growth in both nations falling below 1%. Post-World Cup, Brazil is on the verge of a recession, and Russia is dealing with huge international sanctions after its incursions into Eastern Ukraine.

Turkey and India are both growing at clips above 3%, with India enjoying growth better than 5% after the spring election of prime minister Narendra Modi.

Overall, Deutsche Bank sees emerging markets growing at 4.7% in 2014 and 5.2% in 2015, and this map serves as a great primer on the challenges the largest emerging market economies face.

