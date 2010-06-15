Deutsche Bank: Here's Why There Will Be No Double Dip Recession

Deutsche Bank has put together a report detailing the history of double dip recessions and why, from all the data currently available, that scenario seems unlikely right now.



We have the charts detailing previous double dip scenarios and the break down of why they happened. We also have those charts that suggest a different fate for the economy today.

Source: Deustche Bank Prior to World War II, recessions lasted longer and expansions were shorter. On average, pre-World War II recessions lasted 21 months. In the post war period, recessions have only lasted 11 months on average. From 1854 to 1945, the economy was in recession 40% of the time, which has only been the case 15% of the time since World War II. Source: Deustche Bank Source: Deustche Bank The pre-World War I double dip In 1910, the global economy went into recession which lasted until January 1912. After a year of growth, the economy returned to recession, and was only lifted from the by the outbreak of World War I. This period also saw a return to protectionist policies in the European political sphere, which may have worsened or the recession. Source: Deustche Bank Source: Deustche Bank The pre-Roaring Twenties Double Dip World War I saw a massive period of continuous growth, but was followed in 1918 by a short downturn. That downturn ended in March 1919, but returned in January 1920, before being followed by a decade of strong growth. Source: Deustche Bank The Carter Crisis The early 1980s saw a brief, 6 month recession as a product of the Carter presidency's credit controls. The end of those credit controls produced a short period of growth, but then monetary tightening brought the economy back into recession. Source: Deustche Bank Source: Deustche Bank Source: Deustche Bank Source: Deustche Bank Source: Deustche Bank Source: Deustche Bank Source: Deustche Bank Source: Deustche Bank Now check out the 12 charts that show how the euro crisis has wrecked the world. Here are the 12 charts >

