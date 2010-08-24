Deutsche Bank: Don't Worry, All This Recession Talk Is Nonsense

Deutsche Bank have taken a closer look at one of the recession indicators troubling market participants the most right now, the index of Leading Economic Indicators (LEI).



The main concern is the slowdown in the LEI over the last three months, with it up only 1.1%.

But Deutshe Bank says not to worry about this three month stat.

Only when the 12- month change in the LEI turns negative, matching a decline in the 3-month change does one need to become extremely worried about a recession.

So it is only in the context of the 12 month LEI that the three month matters. And right now, the 12 month growth rate is 7.1%.

So no risk of a recession just yet, according to Deutshe Bank.

