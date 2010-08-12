Deutsche Bank Just Sliced Q2 GDP By More Than Half

Deutsche Bank has revised their Q2 GDP projections downward to 1.1%, from 2.4%. That’s a massive 1.3% GDP cut for the quarter.



Why? The ugly trade data (emphasis theirs):

Following Tuesday’s extremely dovish FOMC statement in addition to news that Q2 real GDP growth appears to be sharply lower than what was initially reported, we are lowering our second half growth forecast and pushing out the anticipated timing of Fed hikes. Regarding the latest data, the June international trade figures were much weaker than what both we and the Commerce Department had assumed, and it was not due to petroleum, which can often be a major monthly swing factor. In the June data, exports were down 1.3%, due mostly to lower capital goods excluding autos, while imports were up a sizeable 3.0%, largely on consumer goods and autos. The net effect was to push the June trade deficit from a modestly revised May reading of -$42.0 billion (was -$42.3 billion) to -$49.9 billion, the largest monthly trade deficit since October 2008 (-$59.4 billion). What is strange about the June trade numbers is that the deficit is widening while the inventory build is getting revised lower. Oftentimes, a rise in imports on the back of stronger domestic demand leads to higher rather than lower inventories—it now appears inventories will barely be higher in Q2 than their $44 billion increase in the prior quarter. Nonetheless, the data have an impact on our 2010 second half GDP forecast.

Cuts were also made to projections for future quarters:

Q3 2010 cut from 4.6% to 3.0% growth

Q4 2010 cut from 3.8% to 3.3% growth

Q4 2009 over Q4 2010 GDP cut from 3.6% to 3.1% growth

Deutsche Bank also had some interesting commentary on how lower GDP expectation are going to impact interest rates (emphasis theirs):

Obviously, less expansive GDP growth and lower employment prospects mean a longer period of near zero interest rates, and the very dovish FOMC statement only reinforces this. Consequently, we are pushing out the expected timing of rate normalization from Q1 2011 into the second half of next year. We see the fed funds rate at 1% by the end of next year compared to 2.0% previously

