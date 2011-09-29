Here's Why Deutsche Bank Slashed Expectations On 16 Chinese Banks

Deutsche Bank cut earnings expectations and price targets on 16 Chinese banks this morning citing growing concerns with its small and medium enterprise (SME) loan portfolio.



Analyst Tracy Wu said a significant increase in days to collect accounts receivables would cut annual cash profits by 34%..

“We lower our earnings forecasts and target prices by 30% for banks to reflect our worst case [non-performing loan] ratio of 3% by 2013 and ex-growth assumptions,” said Wu.



However, Wu maintains Buy or Hold ratings on most of the banks, which still have an average 30% upside to the new target price. Only Shenzhen Development Bank Co. saw it’s price target get a boost, albeit a modest one.

Photo: Deutsche Bank

