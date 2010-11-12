Deutsche Bank: There's A Massive Credit Spigot About To Superpower The U.S. Economy

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The U.S. is on the brink of a massive credit explosion, brought on by quantitative easing and a willingness for banks to lend, according to Deutsche Bank.This bullish call on the U.S. consumer and broader U.S. economy stems from a series of charts that point to new spending for those in the U.S. and a new willingness for banks to lend.



This goes in opposition to the data released by the New York Fed this week that suggested consumer demand for credit was collapsing because individuals were choosing to deleverage, rather than spend.

But Deutsche Bank begs to differ. The say, “The Credit Crunch Is Over” and now the demand for loans is about to kick off.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.