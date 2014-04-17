Deutsche Bank Is Reportedly Trying To Sell A Las Vegas Casino It Owns For More Than $US2 Billion

Wall Street has often been referred to as a casino, but one bank actually owns a Las Vegas casino.

Deutsche Bank’s portfolio includes the $US3.9 billion Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, which the bank finished building after the developer defaulted on their loans in 2008.

Deutsche Bank is now trying to sell the casino for more than $US2 billion, Bloomberg News reports citing unnamed sources familiar.

The bank has has four potential bidders interested, the report said.

The Cosmopolitan has been a money losing venture for the German bank over the last six years. However, the casino has seen an improvement in business recently.

Now we’re going to take a tour of the resort. (A big thank you to Corey Deshon shared some his photos with us.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.