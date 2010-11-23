Deutsche Bank: Forget Tomorrow's GDP Revision, Here's The Indicator That's Really Going To Surge

Photo: U.S. Army via Flickr

Deutsche Bank see tomorrow’s GDP release having strong upward revisions, but that’s only the beginning of the good news for the U.S. economy.Corporate profits, a key leading indicator of future employment, are also set to zoom.



From Deutsche Bank:

More importantly, we will get the first snapshot of Q3 economy-wide corporate profits. We are projecting a robust 18% annualized quarterly increase. If our forecast is accurate, the cumulative increase in profits since they bottomed in Q4 2008 will total roughly 35%. This is an incredibly sturdy rate that will almost certainly point to a stronger pace of hiring in the quarters ahead, because every strong profits recovery in the past has given way to a noticeable pickup in hiring.

As a result of corporate profits and other positive data, Deutsche Bank say, “jobless claims could be on the cusp of a breakout to the downside.”

