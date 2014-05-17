Deutsche Bank's Top Investment Banker Sent An Intense Warning To Employees About Their 'Vulgar' Behaviour

The FT’s Alice Ross has scrounged up this really intense internal video being passed around Deutsche Bank warning about inappropriate communications.

It features Colin Fan, the co-head of the Deutsche Bank’s investment banking division, sternly warning in a set of close-ups that everyone’s communications are now subject to review thanks to increased regulations.

But apparently, employees have been failing to change their behaviour.

“Some of you are falling way short of our established standards,” he admonishes, and continues: “Let’s be clear: being boastful, indiscreet and vulgar is not OK, and will have serious consequences for your career — and I have lost patience on this issue.”

Internal emails published as part of the investigation into the global Libor rate-rigging scandal infamously featured megabank employees bragging about their manipulation efforts, including one Deutsche Bank employee who discussed counterparties getting “screwed.”

Despite such revelations, the language evidently persists.

Check it out. It’s not very long but it gets the job done.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.