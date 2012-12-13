Deutsche Bank Co-CEO And CFO Under Investigation In Tax Probe

Julia La Roche

This just in from the Associated Press’s Twitter account: 

AP Twitter

Photo: Twitter.com/AP

Bloomberg News reported earlier that Deutsche Bank’s Frankfurt headquarters were raided today by authorities as part of a two-year-old tax fraud investigation related to the sale of carbon-emission certificates.

According to Bloomberg, authorities were seen removing some computer equipment and files.

A Deutsche Bank spokesperson told Bloomberg News that the investigation was focused on “singular persons.” 

