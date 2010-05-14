Deutsche Bank CEO Says What Everyone Knows But No One Will Say: Greece Is Toast

The straight-talk express, Greece edition…
“Ob Griechenland über die Zeit wirklich in der Lage ist, diese Leistungskraft aufzubringen, das wage ich zu bezweifeln”
Deutsche Bank CEO Josef Ackermann, May 13, 2010
Translation: “Whether Greece – over time – is really in a position to raise its [economic] performance [to repay its debt], I doubt it” (ht U)
Also at Calculated Risk: Those Foreclosure Numbers Were Worse Than They Looked
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.