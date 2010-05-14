Deutsche Bank CEO Says What Everyone Knows But No One Will Say: Greece Is Toast

Henry Blodget
parthenon greece

The straight-talk express, Greece edition…

From Calculated Risk:

“Ob Griechenland über die Zeit wirklich in der Lage ist, diese Leistungskraft aufzubringen, das wage ich zu bezweifeln”
Deutsche Bank CEO Josef Ackermann, May 13, 2010

Translation: “Whether Greece – over time – is really in a position to raise its [economic] performance [to repay its debt], I doubt it” (ht U)

