Check Out The Gorgeous Las Vegas Casino Deutsche Bank Owns

Wall Street has often been referred to as a casino, but one bank actually owns a Las Vegas casino.Deutsche Bank’s portfolio includes the $3.9 billion Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, which the bank finished building after the developer defaulted on their loans.
Unfortunately, the U.S. gambling capital has been hit hard by the recession.
The good news is plane tickets to Vegas are cheap, so if you’re looking to take a trip to Sin City, this new casino looks like an awesome place to party. (Corey Deshon shared his photos with us.)
It features 2,995 rooms, a large casino, three swimming pools, bars and lounges, restaurants and retail space.
The casino is 300,000 square feet and it features 10 different table games and of course plenty of slot machines.
Some of the table games include blackjack, roulette, baccarat, craps and ultimate Texas hold 'em, just to name a few.
There are rows of slot machines, too. Notice a prize car sitting on top of the machines in the background.
The Marquee night club offers 62,000 square feet of space to party. It's open from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
The Chandelier is a tri-story bar that's open 24 hours a day. The bottom of The Chandelier is in the middle of the casino.
The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas brings in a variety of entertainment. This week they are having a Foster The People show.
To enhance their guests' experience, the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas has commissioned a variety of artwork.
There's plenty of shopping at the casino and resort. Some stores include Stitched, Monogram, All Saints Spitalfields and Droog.
