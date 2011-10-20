Check Out The Gorgeous Las Vegas Casino Deutsche Bank Owns

Photo: Wikipedi

Wall Street has often been referred to as a casino, but one bank actually owns a Las Vegas casino.Deutsche Bank’s portfolio includes the $3.9 billion Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, which the bank finished building after the developer defaulted on their loans.



Unfortunately, the U.S. gambling capital has been hit hard by the recession.

The good news is plane tickets to Vegas are cheap, so if you’re looking to take a trip to Sin City, this new casino looks like an awesome place to party. (Corey Deshon shared his photos with us.)

