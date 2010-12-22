Deutsche Bank: More CEO's Are Expecting Employment To Surge Than Anytime In The Last 8 Years

Deutsche Bank analysts still think it’s too early to bump up 2011 GDP projections, but they are optimistic after the release of the Business Roundtable Survey.



It shows the highest amount of CEO’s in the 8 years of the survey expecting to hire more workers in the next 6 months. For Deutsche Bank, employment numbers have to move before they bump up GDP again.

From Deutsche Bank:

Photo: Deutsche Bank

