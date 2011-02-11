Deutsche Bankers Got Their Bonuses Yesterday And They Were Worse Than Last Year's

Photo: The Quick and Dirty

We hear from a source that Deutsche Bankers got their bonuses yesterday.Apparently the news was mixed but in general, most employees saw a cut in their bonus compared to what they were awarded last year.



However, there were small salary increases.

Our source said that the numbers were still better than at other banks.

We knew that Ackerman’s bankers would probably not do too badly, with reports out last week that their average compensation was by far the most on Wall Street last year.

Sounds like there won’t be widespread whining over in Deutsche-land, as there was at another bank…

