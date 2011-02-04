Which Bankers Are Far And Away The Best Paid On Wall Street?

Photo: The Quick and Dirty

Deutsche Bank i-bankers are officially the best paid on Wall Street. They earned $500,000 each on average last year CNBC reported.



That far exceeds Goldman compensation, traditionally the best payer on the Street (they averaged $430,700).

In total, the German bank paid out $8.2 billion to its 15,943 corporate and i-bank employees.

This is just another excuse for Goldmanites to whine even more than they already were.

