Deutsche Bank: Beware Sovereign Defaults And The End Of The Dollar Carry Trade In 2010

Deutsche Bank is out with an outlook for 2010, which includes various themes and risks investors need to watch out for.



The basic idea, laid out by strategists Jim Reid, Mahesh Bhimalingem, and others is that things look good in the beginning of the year, but that trouble spots loom on the horizon.

One in particular they highlight is the possibility of a sovereign default, an issue that’s come to the foreground since Dubai.

They write:

Although we’re positive in the near-term, looking at the world today it’s clear that

the current macro environment will be difficult to sustain. The markets will need

evidence in 2010 that there is an observable path back to fiscal discipline for those

countries that have been most aggressive in responding to the fall-out from this

crisis. If not we continue to run the risk of Sovereign land mines disturbing the

benign corporate landscape.

Indeed if 2010 is a difficult year it’s highly unlikely that the catalyst comes from

within the equity or corporate credit markets. This means the macro environment

will decide 2010, and in reality investors in Sovereign debt around the world will

probably decide the fate of risk assets. In late 08/09 the authorities had little to

lose in aggressively attempting to stave off a Depressionary cycle. So far they

deserve extremely high marks. However 2010 could be a transitional year

between heavy intervention and the paying of the bills. A return to positive global

growth should help but we would expect more volatility in 2010 than in H2 2009.

