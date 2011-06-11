Fifteen Deutsche Bank Analysts Stage A Protest Of The "Fussy" Dresscode

Photo: my movie spot

Several Deutsche Bank analysts ditched their banker uniforms — button down blue shirts —Thursday and wore golf shirts as an act of civil disobedience.The fifteen analysts wore the shirts to irk their “fussy” boss after a fellow teammate was scolded for wearing one even though the guys downstairs on the trading floor wear them frequently, according to an analyst at the firm.



“We all wore the shirts to make our boss mad,” the analyst said, “He’s a fussy guy.”

Apparently, the boss walked around with an irritated expression on his face throughout the entire day. Meanwhile, the guys on trading floor thought it was hilarious.

Analysts — 1, Boss — 0. Game on guys!

This post originally appeared at CNBC.com.

