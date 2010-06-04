Deutsche Bank Uber-Trader Greg-Lippman Joins New Hedge Fund Libre Max

Back in April, we told you how Deutsche Bank CDO star and Michael Lewis antagonist Greg Lippmann was leaving to join a a new hedge fund being started by DB alumni Fred Brettschneider.

Well in a piece from the Wall Street Journal today, we find out the name of Brettschneider’s fund will be called Libre Max, which roughly translates to “free with no restrictions” – a fitting name for a hedge fund.



Wall Street Journal:

Greg Lippmann, who left Deutsche Bank AG on Friday, is among the highest-profile examples of traders lately exiting banks. Mr. Lippmann, who helped Deutsche earn billions betting against mortgages, is starting a hedge fund with other Deutsche colleagues that will be called Libre Max, people familiar with the matter say.

The jockeying intensified after the Senate, as part of financial-overhaul legislation it passed last month, included a provision expected to curtail banks’ trading and other risk-taking activities. One countervailing trend keeping traders in place: The fund-raising environment for new hedge funds remains tough, especially with recent market volatility.

