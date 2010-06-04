Deutsche Bank Uber-Trader Greg-Lippman Joins New Hedge Fund Libre Max

Vince Veneziani
Greg Lippmann

Back in April, we told you how Deutsche Bank CDO star and Michael Lewis antagonist Greg Lippmann was leaving to join a a new hedge fund being started by DB alumni Fred Brettschneider.

Well in a piece from the Wall Street Journal today, we find out the name of Brettschneider’s fund will be called Libre Max, which roughly translates to “free with no restrictions” – a fitting name for a hedge fund.

Wall Street Journal:

Greg Lippmann, who left Deutsche Bank AG on Friday, is among the highest-profile examples of traders lately exiting banks. Mr. Lippmann, who helped Deutsche earn billions betting against mortgages, is starting a hedge fund with other Deutsche colleagues that will be called Libre Max, people familiar with the matter say.

The jockeying intensified after the Senate, as part of financial-overhaul legislation it passed last month, included a provision expected to curtail banks’ trading and other risk-taking activities. One countervailing trend keeping traders in place: The fund-raising environment for new hedge funds remains tough, especially with recent market volatility.

Continue reading at The Wall Street Journal ->

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.