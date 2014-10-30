DEUTSCHE BANK: These Are The 50 Best Stocks To Buy Right Now

Deutsche Bank’s David Bianco thinks stocks go higher from here as long as a few conditions are met.
“The S&P should climb to 2000 or higher by yearend if confidence remains solid in at least low single-digit EPS growth next year,” Bianco wrote on Sunday.
His forecast for 4.5% year-over-year earnings growth in 2015 assumes oil at around $US85 per barrell and the Euro falling to $US1.20 by the end of 2015.
Bianco’s research note included a list of 50 large-cap stocks to buy now. They’re all rated Buy by Deutsche bank’s analysts. They all have PE ratios below 22, expected earnings growth rates above 3%, and market caps above $US10 billion.
Ticker: DLTR
Industry: Consumer Discretionary
Price Target: $US60
2015 P/E: 19.1
2015 EPS Growth: 13%
Comment: 'In challenging macro environments, consumers are increasingly relying on Dollar Tree to be part of the solution in managing their family's budget,' said Chief Executive Officer Bob Sasser in Dollar Tree's second quarter earnings statement.
Ticker: M
Industry: Consumer Discretionary
Price Target: $US64
2015 P/E: 13.2
2015 EPS Growth: 10%
Comment: 'We were particularly pleased with the continued strength in the center core categories, especially handbags, the good performance of our back-to-school businesses, including junior, Impulse, Active and kids and the rebound in our Furniture and Mattress business after a tough first quarter,' said Karen Hoguet, Macy's Chief Financial Officer, on the second quarter earnings call.
Ticker: BBY
Industry: Consumer Discretionary
Price Target: $US33
2015 P/E: 14.6
2015 EPS Growth: 9%
Comment: 'We continued to see a shift in consumer behaviour: consumers are increasingly researching and buying online,' said Hubert Joly, Best Buy president and CEO, in the company's second quarter earnings statement. 'As a result, traffic to our brick and mortar stores continued to decline, yet our in-store conversion and online traffic continued to increase.'
Ticker: LOW
Industry: Consumer Discretionary
Price Target: $US60
2015 P/E: 20.5
2015 EPS Growth: 24%
Comment: 'We believe home improvement spending will continue to progress in tandem with strengthening job and income growth,' Robert A. Niblock, Lowe's CEO, said in the second quarter earnings release.
Ticker: ROST
Industry: Consumer Discretionary
Price Target: $US78
2015 P/E: 18.6
2015 EPS Growth: 11%
Comment: 'To provide the foundation we need to maximise our growth over the longer term, we will continue to invest in important infrastructure assets such as new distribution centres and the purchase of our New York buying office,' said Barbara Rentler, Ross Stores' CEO, on the second quarter earnings call.
Ticker: TJX
Industry: Consumer Discretionary
Price Target: $US68
2015 P/E: 19.6
2015 EPS Growth: 12%
Comment: 'We are very confident in our ability to deliver another strong year, on top of many, as we continue on the path to being a $US40 billion-plus company,' said Carol Meyrowitz, CEO of the TJX companies, in the second quarter earnings statement.
Ticker: BAC
Industry: Financials
Price Target: $US19
2015 P/E: 11.1
2015 EPS Growth: 211%
Comment: 'We remain focused on streamlining and simplifying our company and connecting customers and clients with the real economy, an approach that is paying dividends for them and for our shareholders,' said CEO Brian Moynihan in the third quarter earnings statement.
Ticker: FITB
Industry: Financials
Price Target: $US23
2015 P/E: 10.8
2015 EPS Growth: 5%
Comment: 'Success in these volatile markets continues to come from managing expenses and growing current earnings while avoiding exposures that do not generate appropriate returns for the risks taken,' said Kevin Kabat, CEO of Fifth Third Bancorp, in the third quarter earnings statement.
Ticker: JPM
Industry: Financials
Price Target: $US66
2015 P/E: 9.8
2015 EPS Growth: 9%
Comment: 'Corporate America is in good shape with strong balance sheets and employment trends continue to be positive,' said Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan CEO, in the third quarter earnings release. 'JPMorgan continued to support the economic recovery.'
Ticker: KEY
Industry: Financials
Price Target: $US15
2015 P/E: 11.6
2015 EPS Growth: 9%
Comment: 'Our focus on risk management continues to be reflected in our strong credit quality trends, as well as the quality of loans that we are generating,' said KeyCorp CEO Beth Mooney in the third quarter earnings statement.
Ticker: MTB
Industry: Financials
Price Target: $US136
2015 P/E: 12.8
2015 EPS Growth: 20%
Comment: 'Most important was the substantial progress we have made on our key initiatives related to strengthening M&T's BSA/AML, compliance and risk management infrastructure,' said CEO Rene F. Jones in the third quarter earnings statement. 'That progress led to the continuation of an elevated level of operating expenses, but we firmly believe that our decision to invest in these initiatives is money well-spent.'
Ticker: BLK
Industry: Financials
Price Target: $US372
2015 P/E: 16.0
2015 EPS Growth: 5%
Comment: 'With 87% of BlackRock's taxable fixed income assets outperforming their benchmark or peer median over the three-year period -- including our top-decile Total Return Fund -- and the breadth of our offerings across both active and index strategies, we are delivering investment outperformance to our clients as they navigate a challenging global interest rate environment,' said Laurence D. Fink, chairman and CEO, in the third quarter earnings release.
Ticker: GS
Industry: Financials
Price Target: $US195
2015 P/E: 9.7
2015 EPS Growth: 6%
Comment: 'The combination of improving economic conditions in the U.S. and a strong global franchise continued to drive client activity across our diverse set of businesses,' said Lloyd C. Blankfein, Chairman and CEO, in the third quarter earnings statement.
Ticker: TROW
Industry: Financials
Price Target: $US86
2015 P/E: 16.2
2015 EPS Growth: 7%
Comment: 'Although the mixed performance of global markets reduced our total assets under management this quarter, T. Rowe Price remains in a very favourable position,' noted James A. C. Kennedy, the company's CEO, in the third quarter earnings release. 'Our overall investment performance, balance sheet, and client service remain strong.'
Ticker: DFS
Industry: Financials
Price Target: $US68
2015 P/E: 11.5
2015 EPS Growth: 6%
Comment: 'Our Direct Banking strategy continues to work as we grow consumer loans faster than our peers and return meaningful amounts of capital back to our shareholders,' David Nelms, chairman and CEO of Discover, in the third quarter earnings statement.
Ticker: AMGN
Industry: Health Care
Price Target: $US163
2015 P/E: 16.3
2015 EPS Growth: 7%
Comment: 'With regulatory submissions for four new products during the quarter, we are at the beginning of an exciting new product cycle,' Robert A. Bradway, chairman and CEO, said in the third quarter earnings statement.
Ticker: BIIB
Industry: Health Care
Price Target: $US430
2015 P/E: 19.1
2015 EPS Growth: 22%
Comment: 'As we continued to extend our commercial business we remained focused on building our future, bringing to our team leading talent in technology, ALS research, neurology and gene therapy,' said CEO George A. Scangos, in the third quarter earnings release.
Ticker: CELG
Industry: Health Care
Price Target: $US134
2015 P/E: 19.4
2015 EPS Growth: 40%
Comment: 'Upcoming U.S. and European clinical and regulatory milestones and the meaningful progress we are making with our pipeline strengthen our position for future growth and success,' said Bob Hugin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, in the third quarter earnings statement.
Ticker: GILD
Industry: Health Care
Price Target: $US142
2015 P/E: 12.0
2015 EPS Growth: 15%
Comment: 'Since December's launch, Sovaldi has been prescribed for more than 80,000 patients in the U.S. and Europe, underscoring the medical community's recognition of the benefits of this product,' said John C. Martin, PhD, Gilead's Chairman and CEO, in the second quarter earnings statement.
Ticker: COV
Industry: Health Care
Price Target: $US114
2015 P/E: 20.8
2015 EPS Growth: 6%
Comment: 'With the impact of the medical device tax annualized and, at today's rates, the majority of the negative currency impact behind us, we expect the company to return to double-digit EPS growth, possibly as soon as the third quarter,' José E. Almeida, chairman, president and CEO, said in the second quarter earnings statement.
Ticker: MDT
Industry: Health Care
Price Target: $US85
2015 P/E: 16.2
2015 EPS Growth: 6%
Comment: 'I was especially pleased that our innovation pipeline is delivering strong results, particularly in the U.S., which had its highest revenue growth performance in 5 years,' said Omar Ishrak, chairman and CEO, in the Q1 FY2015 earnings release.
Ticker: STJ
Industry: Health Care
Price Target: $US76
2015 P/E: 14.1
2015 EPS Growth: 7%
Comment: 'During the third quarter, sales growth accelerated in the U.S. due to the strength of our innovation and new products such as our CardioMEMS heart failure monitoring system, CEO Daniel J. Starks said in the earnings release.
Ticker: SYK
Industry: Health Care
Price Target: $US92
2015 P/E: 16.1
2015 EPS Growth: 9%
Comment: 'We also launched our European headquarters, which will strengthen our business in the region and provide strong financial benefits, including a cash repatriation of approximately $US2 billion planned in the second half of 2015,' said Kevin A. Lobo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, in the third quarter earnings release.
Ticker: ACT
Industry: Health Care
Price Target: $US277
2015 P/E: 14.6
2015 EPS Growth: 21%
Comment: 'Overall revenue growth of 31 per cent in our commercial pharmaceutical business was supported by our North American Brands business, which benefitted from the expanded portfolio resulting from the acquisition of Warner Chilcott in October 2013, as well as continued strong sales of core products in the U.S.,' said Paul Bisaro, executive chairman, in the second quarter earnings release.
Ticker: AGN
Industry: Health Care
Price Target: $US217
2015 P/E: 21.4
2015 EPS Growth: 37%
Comment: 'We are making excellent progress on the stockholder value enhancements announced in July 2014, which are resulting in enhanced non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth and thus increased stockholder value,' David E.I. Pyott, Chairman and CEO, said in the second quarter earnings release.
Ticker: LLY
Industry: Health Care
Price Target: $US71
2015 P/E: 19.0
2015 EPS Growth: 22%
Comment: 'In the past quarter alone, three new medicines were approved by the U.S. FDA and several others had positive data readouts, John C. Lechleiter, Lilly's CEO, said in the third quarter earnings release. ' We are focused on successfully launching this new wave of innovative medicines while still sustaining a steady flow of promising assets in our pipeline.'
Ticker: MYL
Industry: Health Care
Price Target: $US67
2015 P/E: 11.9
2015 EPS Growth: 30%
Comment: 'Mylan delivered a solid performance in the second quarter, with all of our regions and businesses reporting year-over-year growth, including double-digit increases by our Specialty and Rest of World businesses,' said Heather Bresch, the company's CEO, during the second quarter earnings call.
Ticker: LUV
Industry: Industrials
Price Target: $US40
2015 P/E: 16.6
2015 EPS Growth: 5%
Comment: 'Our traffic and revenue trends were strong throughout the third quarter, generating a 4.5 per cent year-over-year increase in unit revenues, despite a large percentage of our route system in development or conversion as we continued to transition AirTran flying to Southwest, said CEO Gary C. Kelly in the third quarter earnings release.
Ticker: ACN
Industry: Information Technology
Price Target: $US89
2015 P/E: 16.2
2015 EPS Growth: 7%
Comment: 'For the full fiscal year, we again increased market share and delivered record new bookings, grew EPS faster than revenues, generated strong free cash flow, and returned $US3.8 billion in cash to our shareholders,' said Pierre Nanterme, Accenture CEO, in the company's fourth quarter earnings release.
Ticker: ADS
Industry: Information Technology
Price Target: $US330
2015 P/E: 18.3
2015 EPS Growth: 20%
Comment: 'Currently, all of our businesses are growing: for LoyaltyOne, AIR MILES® should post 2 per cent revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth for the year on a constant currency basis, while BrandLoyalty should see about 30 per cent revenue and over 60 per cent adjusted EBITDA growth compared to pro-forma 2013,' CEO Ed Heffernan said in the third quarter earnings release.
Ticker: CTSH
Industry: Information Technology
Price Target: $US54
2015 P/E: 15.5
2015 EPS Growth: 12%
Comment: 'In support of our continued confidence in the business, this morning, we announced an expansion of our existing share repurchase program to $US2 billion,' said Francisco D'souza, Cognisant CEO, during the second quarter earnings call.
Ticker: MA
Industry: Information Technology
Price Target: $US91
2015 P/E: 21.2
2015 EPS Growth: 16%
Comment: 'We continue to invest in our strategic initiatives, including acquisitions, while strengthening partnerships with banks, merchants, governments and mobile operators to grow and improve our business and theirs,' Ajay Banga, president and CEO, said in the second quarter earnings release.
Ticker: V
Industry: Information Technology
Price Target: $US268
2015 P/E: 20.9
2015 EPS Growth: 15%
Comment: 'While some of the headwinds will likely continue in the short-term, we are confident our investments in products such as Visa Checkout, new technologies like tokenization, and new relationships with financial institutions and merchants will continue to drive double-digit revenue growth over the long-term,' Charlie Scharf, Visa CEO, said in the second quarter earnings release.
Ticker: INTC
Industry: Information Technology
Price Target: $US40
2015 P/E: 13.6
2015 EPS Growth: 7%
Comment: 'There is more to do, but our results give us confidence that we're successfully executing to our strategy of extending our products across a broad range of exciting new markets,' said Intel CEO Brian Krzanich in the third quarter earnings release.
Ticker: MU
Industry: Information Technology
Price Target: $US40
2015 P/E: 8.0
2015 EPS Growth: 19%
Comment: 'Continued favourable market conditions and steady execution led to increases in sales volumes and another quarter of strong operating margins and earnings per share,' said CEO Mark Durcan in the fourth quarter earnings release.
Ticker: EMC
Industry: Information Technology
Price Target: $US32
2015 P/E: 14.9
2015 EPS Growth: 19%
Comment: 'Our strategically aligned businesses -- EMC Information Infrastructure, VMware, Pivotal and RSA -- are well positioned to capitalise on the massive IT market opportunity in front of us,' said Joe Tucci, chairman and CEO, in the third quarter earnings release.
Ticker: HPQ
Industry: Information Technology
Price Target: $US40
2015 P/E: 8.8
2015 EPS Growth: 6%
Comment: 'Our printing supplies business and parts of our software portfolio still face some challenges, but HP today is nimbler and better prepared than ever to respond to rapidly changing business conditions,' said CEO Meg Whitman during the third quarter earnings call.
Ticker: SNDK
Industry: Information Technology
Price Target: $US100
2015 P/E: 14.0
2015 EPS Growth: 9%
Comment: 'Demand for NAND flash continues to be strong across mobile, client and enterprise, where SanDisk's innovations are creating significant opportunities,' Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO, said in the third quarter earnings release.
Ticker: WDC
Industry: Information Technology
Price Target: $US118
2015 P/E: 10.8
2015 EPS Growth: 4%
Comment: 'Longer term, we remain excited about Western Digital's strong strategic position at the center of the storage ecosystem, which continues to expand, evolve and transform,' said Steve Milligan, president and CEO, in the fourth quarter earnings release.
Ticker: DUK
Industry: Utilities
Price Target: $US78
2015 P/E: 16.7
2015 EPS Growth: 4%
Comment: 'We are committed to maintaining affordable customer rates and to supporting the strength of our local communities, as evidenced by our recent agreement with the North Carolina Eastern Municipal Power Agency,' said Lynn Good, president and CEO, in the second quarter earnings release.
Ticker: EXC
Industry: Utilities
Price Target: $US36
2015 P/E: 14.0
2015 EPS Growth: 8%
Comment: 'Our acquisition of the Integrys Energy Services business allows us to expand our retail footprint further in an industry that continues to mature, consolidate, and provide hedging diversification benefits for our existing portfolio,' said Christopher Crane, Exelon CEO, during the second quarter earnings call.
