DEUTSCHE BANK: These Are The 50 Best Stocks To Buy Right Now

Deutsche Bank’s David Bianco thinks stocks go higher from here as long as a few conditions are met.

“The S&P should climb to 2000 or higher by yearend if confidence remains solid in at least low single-digit EPS growth next year,” Bianco wrote on Sunday.

His forecast for 4.5% year-over-year earnings growth in 2015 assumes oil at around $US85 per barrell and the Euro falling to $US1.20 by the end of 2015.

Bianco’s research note included a list of 50 large-cap stocks to buy now. They’re all rated Buy by Deutsche bank’s analysts. They all have PE ratios below 22, expected earnings growth rates above 3%, and market caps above $US10 billion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.