DEUTSCHE BANK: The US Economy Could Be Growing 4% Right Now

In the wake of improving economic data, including today’s strong personal income and spending report, Deutsche Bank’s Chief U.S. Economist Joe LaVorgna tweeted that the economy may be growing at a 4 per cent rate.



Many economists like PIMCO’s Mohamed El-Erian and ECRI’s Lakshman Achuthan have argued that the post-financial crisis U.S. economy would grow at below trend, which is around 3 per cent, for years.

Here’s LaVorgna’s tweet:

The February #income and #consumption data were solid especially the latter. A 4% q1 GDP is a possibility — Joseph A. LaVorgna (@Lavorgnanomics) March 29, 2013

