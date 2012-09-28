DEUTSCHE BANK: These Are The 29 Best Stocks Right Now

Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images
Deutsche Bank’s U.S. equity strategy team, led by David Bianco, recently published its US Equity Insights report.Bianco expects the S&P 500 to head to 1,500 twelve months from now. But he warns that the third quarter is expected to be the first quarter of year-on-year decline in earnings per share (EPS) since the recession ended.
Naturally, within the universe of stocks, some are expected to do better than others.
Bianco’s report includes a list of “What to buy now” — 29 stocks with a market cap of over $10 billion that are all rated overweight by Deutsche Bank’s analysts.
Each of these stocks has a price-earnings ratios below 18, 2013 EPS growth above 5 per cent, and net debt/market cap ratios of less than 30% for the non-financial companies.
Ticker: CBS
Target Price: $40
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: 22%
'13 EPS Growth: 12%
CBS operates as a mass media company internationally. It was founded in 1986 in New York, New York.
Ticker: NWSA
Target Price: $26
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: 15%
'13 EPS Growth: 17%
News Corporation is a diversified media company that operates worldwide and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Ticker: OMC
Target Price: $52
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: 17%
'13 EPS Growth: 12%
Omnicom Group provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services internationally. The company is based in New York, New York and was founded in 1944.
Ticker: VIAB
Target Price: $57
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: 29%
'13 EPS Growth: 14%
Viacom is an entertainment company that operates through media networks and filmed entertainment. The latter produces and distributes movies through brands like Paramount Pictures etc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
Ticker: DIS
Target Price: $56
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: 11%
'13 EPS Growth: 15%
Walt Disney operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.
Ticker: BHI
Target Price: $79
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: 20%
'13 EPS Growth: 32%
Baker Hughes supplies oilfield services and systems to the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. It was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Ticker: CAM
Target Price: $73
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: 6%
'13 EPS Growth: 45%
Cameron International provides flow equipment products and services worldwide. It was founded in 1833 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Ticker: HAL
Target Price: $55
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: 8%
'13 EPS Growth: 30%
Halliburton provides various products and services to the energy industry. It was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Ticker: SLB
Target Price: $97
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: 7%
'13 EPS Growth: 28%
Schlumberger supplies technology and information solutions to the oil and gas exploration and production industries. It was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Ticker: GS
Target Price: $135
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: 528%
'13 EPS Growth: 19%
Goldman Sachs provides investment banking, securities, and investment management services worldwide. It was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Ticker: BBT
Target Price: $34
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: 110%
'13 EPS Growth: 15%
BB&T operates as a financial holding company for Branch Banking and Trust Company. It was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Ticker: WFC
Target Price: $36
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: 97%
'13 EPS Growth: 10%
Wells Fargo provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services primarily in the United States. It was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Ticker: C
Target Price: $40
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: 567%
'13 EPS Growth: 15%
Citigroup is a diversified financial services holding company. It was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Ticker: MMC
Target Price: $38
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: 8%
'13 EPS Growth: 12%
Marsh & McLennan provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and human capital. It was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Ticker: BAX
Target Price: $63
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: 9%
'13 EPS Growth: 7%
Baxter International develops, manufactures, and markets products for people with various medical conditions. It was founded in 1931 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.
Ticker: STJ
Target Price: $47
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: 13%
'13 EPS Growth: 6%
St. Jude Medical develops and distributes cardiovascular and implantable neurostimulation medical devices worldwide. It was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
Ticker: SYK
Target Price: $62
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: -8%
'13 EPS Growth: 10%
Stryker Corp operates as a medical technology company. It was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Ticker: GD
Target Price: $81
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: 6%
'13 EPS Growth: 9%
General Dynamics is an aerospace and defence company. It was founded in 1899 and is based in Falls Church, Virginia.
Ticker: PCP
Target Price: $195
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: 0%
'13 EPS Growth: 20%
Precision Castparts Corp. is a manufacturer of metal components and products for the aerospace, industrial and automobile industries. The company is headquartered in Portland, Orgeon.
Ticker: UTX
Target Price: $90
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: 5%
'13 EPS Growth: 17%
United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. It was founded in 1934 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.
Ticker: AAPL
Target Price: $775
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: -4%
'13 EPS Growth: 20%
Apple designs and markets mobile communication and media devices. It was founded in 1976 and is based in Cupertino, California.
Ticker: DELL
Target Price: $16
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: -20%
'13 EPS Growth: 9%
Dell provides integrated technology solutions in the IT industry worldwide. It was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.
Ticker: GOOG
Target Price: $686
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: -20%
'13 EPS Growth: 12%
Google is a technology company that maintains an index of web sites and other online content for users. It was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.
Ticker: ACN
Target Price: $68
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: -14%
'13 EPS Growth: 5%
Accenture operates as a management consulting and outsourcing company worldwide. It is based in Dublin, Ireland.
Ticker: IBM
Target Price: $225
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: 9%
'13 EPS Growth: 9%
IBM provides information technology products and services worldwide. It was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.
Ticker: INTC
Target Price: $30
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: -2%
'13 EPS Growth: 12%
Intel designs and sells integrated digital technology platforms internationally. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California.
Ticker: INTU
Target Price: $68
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: -3%
'13 EPS Growth: 24%
Intuit is a software company that makes financial and tax related software for small businesses and individuals. It is headquartered in Mountain View, California.
Ticker: MSFT
Target Price: $35
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: -19%
'13 EPS Growth: 47%
Microsoft develops and supports a range of software products and services. It was founded in 1975 and is based in Redmond, Washington.
Ticker: APD
Target Price: $100
Net Debt/Mkt Cap: 21%
'13 EPS Growth: 13%
APD provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. It was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
