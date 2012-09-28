DEUTSCHE BANK: These Are The 29 Best Stocks Right Now

Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images

Deutsche Bank’s U.S. equity strategy team, led by David Bianco, recently published its US Equity Insights report.Bianco expects the S&P 500 to head to 1,500 twelve months from now. But he warns that the third quarter is expected to be the first quarter of year-on-year decline in earnings per share (EPS) since the recession ended.

Naturally, within the universe of stocks, some are expected to do better than others.

Bianco’s report includes a list of “What to buy now” — 29 stocks with a market cap of over $10 billion that are all rated overweight by Deutsche Bank’s analysts.

Each of these stocks has a price-earnings ratios below 18, 2013 EPS growth above 5 per cent, and net debt/market cap ratios of less than 30% for the non-financial companies.

