DEUTSCHE BANK: These Are The 30 Best Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

Deutsche Bank’s U.S. equity strategy team, led by David Bianco, is out with its latest US Equity Insights report.Currently, Bianco sees the S&P 500 heading to 1,475 by year-end and 1,500 twelve months from now.



However, within that universe of stocks, some are expected to do better than others.

The report includes a list of “What to buy now,” a list of 30 stocks that are all rated overweight by Deutsche Bank’s analysts.

They all have market caps above $10 billion, price-earnings ratios below 18, 2013 EPS growth above 5 per cent, and net debt/market cap ratios of less than 30% for the non-financial companies.

CBS Corp Ticker: CBS Target Price: $40 Debt/Mkt Cap: 23% '13 EPS Growth: 12% CBS operates as a mass media company internationally. It was founded in 1986 in New York, New York. Source: Deutsche Bank News Corp Ticker: NWSA Target Price: $26 Debt/Mkt Cap: 18% '13 EPS Growth: 17% News Corporation is a diversified media company that operates worldwide and is headquartered in New York, New York. Source: Deutsche Bank Omnicom Group Ticker: OMC Target Price: $52 Debt/Mkt Cap: 18% '13 EPS Growth: 12% Omnicom Group provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services internationally. The company is based in New York, New York and was founded in 1944. Source: Deutsche Bank Walt Disney Co. Ticker: DIS Target Price: $56 Debt/Mkt Cap: 12% '13 EPS Growth: 14% Walt Disney operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California. Source: Deutsche Bank Baker Hughes Ticker: BHI Target Price: $79 Debt/Mkt Cap: 20% '13 EPS Growth: 27% Baker Hughes supplies oilfield services and systems to the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. It was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Source: Deutsche Bank Cameron International Ticker: CAM Target Price: $73 Debt/Mkt Cap: 6% '13 EPS Growth: 45% Cameron International provides flow equipment products and services worldwide. It was founded in 1833 and is based in Houston, Texas. Source: Deutsche Bank Halliburton Ticker: HAL Target Price: $56 Debt/Mkt Cap: 8% '13 EPS Growth: 21% Halliburton provides various products and services to the energy industry. It was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas. Source: Deutsche Bank Schlumberger Ticker: SLB Target Price: $97 Debt/Mkt Cap: 7% '13 EPS Growth: 26% Schlumberger supplies technology and information solutions to the oil and gas exploration and production industries. It was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas. Source: Deutsche Bank Goldman Sachs Ticker: GS Target Price: $135 Debt/Mkt Cap: 338% '13 EPS Growth: 19% Goldman Sachs provides investment banking, securities, and investment management services worldwide. It was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Source: Deutsche Bank BB&T Corp. Ticker: BBT Target Price: $34 Debt/Mkt Cap: 116% '13 EPS Growth: 15% BB&T operates as a financial holding company for Branch Banking and Trust Company. It was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Source: Deutsche Bank Fifth Third Bancorp Ticker: FITB Target Price: $17 Debt/Mkt Cap: 114% '13 EPS Growth: 5% Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services holding company. It was founded in 1862 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Source: Deutsche Bank Wells Fargo Ticker: WFC Target Price: $36 Debt/Mkt Cap: 101% '13 EPS Growth: 10% Wells Fargo provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services primarily in the United States. It was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Source: Deutsche Bank Citigroup Ticker: C Target Price: $40 Debt/Mkt Cap: 667% '13 EPS Growth: 15% Citigroup is a diversified financial services holding company. It was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Source: Deutsche Bank Marsh & McLennan Ticker: MMC Target Price: $38 Debt/Mkt Cap: 8% '13 EPS Growth: 12% Marsh & McLennan provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and human capital. It was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Source: Deutsche Bank Baxter International Ticker: BAX Target Price: $63 Debt/Mkt Cap: 9% '13 EPS Growth: 7% Baxter International develops, manufactures, and markets products for people with various medical conditions. It was founded in 1931 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois. Source: Deutsche Bank St. Jude Medical Ticker: STJ Target Price: $47 Debt/Mkt Cap: 14% '13 EPS Growth: 6% St. Jude Medical develops and distributes cardiovascular and implantable neurostimulation medical devices worldwide. It was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Source: Deutsche Bank Stryker Corp. Ticker: SYK Target Price: $62 Debt/Mkt Cap: -8% '13 EPS Growth: 10% Stryker Corp operates as a medical technology company. It was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Source: Deutsche Bank General Dynamics Ticker: GD Target Price: $81 Debt/Mkt Cap: 6% '13 EPS Growth: 9% General Dynamics is an aerospace and defence company. It was founded in 1899 and is based in Falls Church, Virginia. Source: Deutsche Bank United Technologies Ticker: UTX Target Price: $90 Debt/Mkt Cap: 5% '13 EPS Growth: 17% United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. It was founded in 1934 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut. Source: Deutsche Bank QUALCOMM Inc. Ticker: QCOM Target Price: $70 Debt/Mkt Cap: -12% '13 EPS Growth: 8% QUALCOMM designs and markets digital telecommunications products and services. It was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Source: Deutsche Bank Apple Ticker: AAPL Target Price: $650 Debt/Mkt Cap: -5% '13 EPS Growth: 20% Apple designs and markets mobile communication and media devices. It was founded in 1976 and is based in Cupertino, California. Source: Deutsche Bank Dell Ticker: DELL Target Price: $17 Debt/Mkt Cap: -22% '13 EPS Growth: 8% Dell provides integrated technology solutions in the IT industry worldwide. It was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. Source: Deutsche Bank Google Ticker: GOOG Target Price: $686 Debt/Mkt Cap: -21% '13 EPS Growth: 12% Google is a technology company that maintains an index of web sites and other online content for users. It was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California. Source: Deutsche Bank Accenture PLC Ticker: ACN Target Price: $68 Debt/Mkt Cap: -15% '13 EPS Growth: 5% Accenture operates as a management consulting and outsourcing company worldwide. It is based in Dublin, Ireland. Source: Deutsche Bank International Business Machines Ticker: IBM Target Price: $225 Debt/Mkt Cap: 9% '13 EPS Growth: 9% IBM provides information technology products and services worldwide. It was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York. Source: Deutsche Bank Intel Ticker: INTC Target Price: $33 Debt/Mkt Cap: -2% '13 EPS Growth: 10% Intel designs and sells integrated digital technology platforms internationally. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California. Source: Deutsche Bank Adobe Systems Ticker: ADBE Target Price: $40 Debt/Mkt Cap: -9% '13 EPS Growth: 17% Adobe operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. Source: Deutsche Bank Microsoft Ticker: MSFT Target Price: $35 Debt/Mkt Cap: -20% '13 EPS Growth: 49% Microsoft develops and supports a range of software products and services. It was founded in 1975 and is based in Redmond, Washington. Source: Deutsche Bank Air Products & Chemicals Ticker: APD Target Price: $100 Debt/Mkt Cap: 22% '13 EPS Growth: 13% APD provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. It was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Source: Deutsche Bank E.I. DuPont de Nemours Ticker: DD Target Price: $57 Debt/Mkt Cap: 24% '13 EPS Growth: 9% DD operates as a science and technology based company worldwide. It was founded in 1802 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

