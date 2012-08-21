DEUTSCHE BANK: These Are The 30 Best Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Deutsche Bank’s U.S. equity strategy team, led by David Bianco, is out with its latest US Equity Insights report.Currently, Bianco sees the S&P 500 heading to 1,475 by year-end and 1,500 twelve months from now.
However, within that universe of stocks, some are expected to do better than others.
The report includes a list of “What to buy now,” a list of 30 stocks that are all rated overweight by Deutsche Bank’s analysts.
They all have market caps above $10 billion, price-earnings ratios below 18, 2013 EPS growth above 5 per cent, and net debt/market cap ratios of less than 30% for the non-financial companies.
Ticker: CBS
Target Price: $40
Debt/Mkt Cap: 23%
'13 EPS Growth: 12%
CBS operates as a mass media company internationally. It was founded in 1986 in New York, New York.
Ticker: NWSA
Target Price: $26
Debt/Mkt Cap: 18%
'13 EPS Growth: 17%
News Corporation is a diversified media company that operates worldwide and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Ticker: OMC
Target Price: $52
Debt/Mkt Cap: 18%
'13 EPS Growth: 12%
Omnicom Group provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services internationally. The company is based in New York, New York and was founded in 1944.
Ticker: DIS
Target Price: $56
Debt/Mkt Cap: 12%
'13 EPS Growth: 14%
Walt Disney operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.
Ticker: BHI
Target Price: $79
Debt/Mkt Cap: 20%
'13 EPS Growth: 27%
Baker Hughes supplies oilfield services and systems to the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. It was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Ticker: CAM
Target Price: $73
Debt/Mkt Cap: 6%
'13 EPS Growth: 45%
Cameron International provides flow equipment products and services worldwide. It was founded in 1833 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Ticker: HAL
Target Price: $56
Debt/Mkt Cap: 8%
'13 EPS Growth: 21%
Halliburton provides various products and services to the energy industry. It was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Ticker: SLB
Target Price: $97
Debt/Mkt Cap: 7%
'13 EPS Growth: 26%
Schlumberger supplies technology and information solutions to the oil and gas exploration and production industries. It was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Ticker: GS
Target Price: $135
Debt/Mkt Cap: 338%
'13 EPS Growth: 19%
Goldman Sachs provides investment banking, securities, and investment management services worldwide. It was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Ticker: BBT
Target Price: $34
Debt/Mkt Cap: 116%
'13 EPS Growth: 15%
BB&T operates as a financial holding company for Branch Banking and Trust Company. It was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Ticker: FITB
Target Price: $17
Debt/Mkt Cap: 114%
'13 EPS Growth: 5%
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services holding company. It was founded in 1862 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ticker: WFC
Target Price: $36
Debt/Mkt Cap: 101%
'13 EPS Growth: 10%
Wells Fargo provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services primarily in the United States. It was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Ticker: C
Target Price: $40
Debt/Mkt Cap: 667%
'13 EPS Growth: 15%
Citigroup is a diversified financial services holding company. It was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Ticker: MMC
Target Price: $38
Debt/Mkt Cap: 8%
'13 EPS Growth: 12%
Marsh & McLennan provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and human capital. It was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Ticker: BAX
Target Price: $63
Debt/Mkt Cap: 9%
'13 EPS Growth: 7%
Baxter International develops, manufactures, and markets products for people with various medical conditions. It was founded in 1931 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.
Ticker: STJ
Target Price: $47
Debt/Mkt Cap: 14%
'13 EPS Growth: 6%
St. Jude Medical develops and distributes cardiovascular and implantable neurostimulation medical devices worldwide. It was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
Ticker: SYK
Target Price: $62
Debt/Mkt Cap: -8%
'13 EPS Growth: 10%
Stryker Corp operates as a medical technology company. It was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Ticker: GD
Target Price: $81
Debt/Mkt Cap: 6%
'13 EPS Growth: 9%
General Dynamics is an aerospace and defence company. It was founded in 1899 and is based in Falls Church, Virginia.
Ticker: UTX
Target Price: $90
Debt/Mkt Cap: 5%
'13 EPS Growth: 17%
United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. It was founded in 1934 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.
Ticker: QCOM
Target Price: $70
Debt/Mkt Cap: -12%
'13 EPS Growth: 8%
QUALCOMM designs and markets digital telecommunications products and services. It was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Ticker: AAPL
Target Price: $650
Debt/Mkt Cap: -5%
'13 EPS Growth: 20%
Apple designs and markets mobile communication and media devices. It was founded in 1976 and is based in Cupertino, California.
Ticker: DELL
Target Price: $17
Debt/Mkt Cap: -22%
'13 EPS Growth: 8%
Dell provides integrated technology solutions in the IT industry worldwide. It was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.
Ticker: GOOG
Target Price: $686
Debt/Mkt Cap: -21%
'13 EPS Growth: 12%
Google is a technology company that maintains an index of web sites and other online content for users. It was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.
Ticker: ACN
Target Price: $68
Debt/Mkt Cap: -15%
'13 EPS Growth: 5%
Accenture operates as a management consulting and outsourcing company worldwide. It is based in Dublin, Ireland.
Ticker: IBM
Target Price: $225
Debt/Mkt Cap: 9%
'13 EPS Growth: 9%
IBM provides information technology products and services worldwide. It was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.
Ticker: INTC
Target Price: $33
Debt/Mkt Cap: -2%
'13 EPS Growth: 10%
Intel designs and sells integrated digital technology platforms internationally. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California.
Ticker: ADBE
Target Price: $40
Debt/Mkt Cap: -9%
'13 EPS Growth: 17%
Adobe operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Ticker: MSFT
Target Price: $35
Debt/Mkt Cap: -20%
'13 EPS Growth: 49%
Microsoft develops and supports a range of software products and services. It was founded in 1975 and is based in Redmond, Washington.
Ticker: APD
Target Price: $100
Debt/Mkt Cap: 22%
'13 EPS Growth: 13%
APD provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. It was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Ticker: DD
Target Price: $57
Debt/Mkt Cap: 24%
'13 EPS Growth: 9%
DD operates as a science and technology based company worldwide. It was founded in 1802 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.
