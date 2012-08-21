DEUTSCHE BANK: These Are The 30 Best Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

Deutsche Bank’s U.S. equity strategy team, led by David Bianco, is out with its latest US Equity Insights report.Currently, Bianco sees the S&P 500 heading to 1,475 by year-end and 1,500 twelve months from now.

However, within that universe of stocks, some are expected to do better than others.

The report includes a list of “What to buy now,” a list of 30 stocks that are all rated overweight by Deutsche Bank’s analysts. 

They all have market caps above $10 billion, price-earnings ratios below 18, 2013 EPS growth above 5 per cent, and net debt/market cap ratios of less than 30% for the non-financial companies.

CBS Corp

Ticker: CBS

Target Price: $40

Debt/Mkt Cap: 23%

'13 EPS Growth: 12%

CBS operates as a mass media company internationally. It was founded in 1986 in New York, New York.

News Corp

Ticker: NWSA

Target Price: $26

Debt/Mkt Cap: 18%

'13 EPS Growth: 17%

News Corporation is a diversified media company that operates worldwide and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Omnicom Group

Ticker: OMC

Target Price: $52

Debt/Mkt Cap: 18%

'13 EPS Growth: 12%

Omnicom Group provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services internationally. The company is based in New York, New York and was founded in 1944.

Walt Disney Co.

Ticker: DIS

Target Price: $56

Debt/Mkt Cap: 12%

'13 EPS Growth: 14%

Walt Disney operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

Baker Hughes

Ticker: BHI

Target Price: $79

Debt/Mkt Cap: 20%

'13 EPS Growth: 27%

Baker Hughes supplies oilfield services and systems to the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. It was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cameron International

Ticker: CAM

Target Price: $73

Debt/Mkt Cap: 6%

'13 EPS Growth: 45%

Cameron International provides flow equipment products and services worldwide. It was founded in 1833 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Halliburton

Ticker: HAL

Target Price: $56

Debt/Mkt Cap: 8%

'13 EPS Growth: 21%

Halliburton provides various products and services to the energy industry. It was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Schlumberger

Ticker: SLB

Target Price: $97

Debt/Mkt Cap: 7%

'13 EPS Growth: 26%

Schlumberger supplies technology and information solutions to the oil and gas exploration and production industries. It was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Goldman Sachs

Ticker: GS

Target Price: $135

Debt/Mkt Cap: 338%

'13 EPS Growth: 19%

Goldman Sachs provides investment banking, securities, and investment management services worldwide. It was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

BB&T Corp.

Ticker: BBT

Target Price: $34

Debt/Mkt Cap: 116%

'13 EPS Growth: 15%

BB&T operates as a financial holding company for Branch Banking and Trust Company. It was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Fifth Third Bancorp

Ticker: FITB

Target Price: $17

Debt/Mkt Cap: 114%

'13 EPS Growth: 5%

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services holding company. It was founded in 1862 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Wells Fargo

Ticker: WFC

Target Price: $36

Debt/Mkt Cap: 101%

'13 EPS Growth: 10%

Wells Fargo provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services primarily in the United States. It was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Citigroup

Ticker: C

Target Price: $40

Debt/Mkt Cap: 667%

'13 EPS Growth: 15%

Citigroup is a diversified financial services holding company. It was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Marsh & McLennan

Ticker: MMC

Target Price: $38

Debt/Mkt Cap: 8%

'13 EPS Growth: 12%

Marsh & McLennan provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and human capital. It was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Baxter International

Ticker: BAX

Target Price: $63

Debt/Mkt Cap: 9%

'13 EPS Growth: 7%

Baxter International develops, manufactures, and markets products for people with various medical conditions. It was founded in 1931 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

St. Jude Medical

Ticker: STJ

Target Price: $47

Debt/Mkt Cap: 14%

'13 EPS Growth: 6%

St. Jude Medical develops and distributes cardiovascular and implantable neurostimulation medical devices worldwide. It was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Stryker Corp.

Ticker: SYK

Target Price: $62

Debt/Mkt Cap: -8%

'13 EPS Growth: 10%

Stryker Corp operates as a medical technology company. It was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

General Dynamics

Ticker: GD

Target Price: $81

Debt/Mkt Cap: 6%

'13 EPS Growth: 9%

General Dynamics is an aerospace and defence company. It was founded in 1899 and is based in Falls Church, Virginia.

United Technologies

Ticker: UTX

Target Price: $90

Debt/Mkt Cap: 5%

'13 EPS Growth: 17%

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. It was founded in 1934 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

QUALCOMM Inc.

Ticker: QCOM

Target Price: $70

Debt/Mkt Cap: -12%

'13 EPS Growth: 8%

QUALCOMM designs and markets digital telecommunications products and services. It was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Apple

Ticker: AAPL

Target Price: $650

Debt/Mkt Cap: -5%

'13 EPS Growth: 20%

Apple designs and markets mobile communication and media devices. It was founded in 1976 and is based in Cupertino, California.

Dell

Ticker: DELL

Target Price: $17

Debt/Mkt Cap: -22%

'13 EPS Growth: 8%

Dell provides integrated technology solutions in the IT industry worldwide. It was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

Google

Ticker: GOOG

Target Price: $686

Debt/Mkt Cap: -21%

'13 EPS Growth: 12%

Google is a technology company that maintains an index of web sites and other online content for users. It was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Accenture PLC

Ticker: ACN

Target Price: $68

Debt/Mkt Cap: -15%

'13 EPS Growth: 5%

Accenture operates as a management consulting and outsourcing company worldwide. It is based in Dublin, Ireland.

International Business Machines

Ticker: IBM

Target Price: $225

Debt/Mkt Cap: 9%

'13 EPS Growth: 9%

IBM provides information technology products and services worldwide. It was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.

Intel

Ticker: INTC

Target Price: $33

Debt/Mkt Cap: -2%

'13 EPS Growth: 10%

Intel designs and sells integrated digital technology platforms internationally. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Adobe Systems

Ticker: ADBE

Target Price: $40

Debt/Mkt Cap: -9%

'13 EPS Growth: 17%

Adobe operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Microsoft

Ticker: MSFT

Target Price: $35

Debt/Mkt Cap: -20%

'13 EPS Growth: 49%

Microsoft develops and supports a range of software products and services. It was founded in 1975 and is based in Redmond, Washington.

Air Products & Chemicals

Ticker: APD

Target Price: $100

Debt/Mkt Cap: 22%

'13 EPS Growth: 13%

APD provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. It was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

E.I. DuPont de Nemours

Ticker: DD

Target Price: $57

Debt/Mkt Cap: 24%

'13 EPS Growth: 9%

DD operates as a science and technology based company worldwide. It was founded in 1802 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

