The 30 Best Big Stocks To Buy Right Now

While he’s not the most bullish on the Street, Deutsche Bank’s David Bianco believe that 2014 will indeed see some growth.

“The US economy should sustain a long lasting expansionary cycle of moderate growth, which will make it worthwhile to stay constructive on the S&P 500 for the next couple of years absent a sharp climb in PEs, inflation or interest rates,” Bianco writes in his 2014 outlook.

“At this time, we assign a 75% chance to the S&P reaching 1850 or higher at 2014 end.”

Bianco suggests a “very selective” investment strategy including technology, aerospace, insurance, chemical, and biotechnology stocks.

Here are Deutsche Bank’s favourite big cap stocks (market cap great than $US10 billion, PE on 2014 EPS greater than 20, 2014 EPS growth greater than 5%, and net debt/market cap less than 30% for the non-financial companies).

Delphi Automotive

Ticker: DLPH

Target Price: $US75

Net debt/market cap: 8%

2014 EPS growth: 16%

Shares of Delphi Automotive are up 50% year to date.

Source: Deutsche Bank

General Motors

Ticker: GM

Target Price: $US55

Net debt/market cap: 5%

2014 EPS growth: 36%

Automaker General Motors has had a terrific 2013 as the U.S. auto recovery chugs along.

Source: Deutsche Bank

CBS

Ticker: CBS

Target Price: $US67

Net debt/market cap: 19%

2014 EPS growth: 17%

Shares of CBS are up about 48% year to date, and Bianco writes that he favours some media stocks in 2014.

Source: Deutsche Bank

Time Warner

Ticker: TWX

Target Price: $US82

Net debt/market cap: 30%

2014 EPS growth: 14%

Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes has said that in order to compete with Netflix, Xbox, and YouTube, cable companies need to get serious about online video.

Source: Deutsche Bank

Viacom

Ticker: VIAB

Target Price: $US98

Net debt/market cap: 29%

2014 EPS growth: 17%

Shares of Viacom are up almost 45% year to date.

Source: Deutsche Bank

Walt Disney

Ticker: DIS

Target Price: $US79

Net debt/market cap: 8%

2014 EPS growth: 15%

The Walt Disney Company -- the media and theme park giant -- is up 36% year to date and had 9% EPS growth in 2013.

Source: Deutsche Bank

Loews

Ticker: L

Target Price: $US53

Net debt/market cap: 1%

2014 EPS growth: 28%

With over 18,000 employees, Loews operates mostly as a commercial property and casualty insurance company. It saw 100% EPS growth in 2013.

Source: Deutsche Bank

Lincoln National

Ticker: LNC

Target Price: $US56

Net debt/market cap: 6%

2014 EPS growth: 8%

LNC had a huge 2013 and is up 85% year to date.

Source: Deutsche Bank

Marsh & McLennan

Ticker: MMC

Target Price: $US50

Net debt/market cap: 4%

2014 EPS growth: 13%

The insurance broker has 54,000 employees and saw 15% EPS growth this year.

Source: Deutsche Bank

MetLife

Ticker: MET

Target Price: $US59

Net debt/market cap: -21%

2014 EPS growth: 5%

Shares of Metlife are up 45% year to date.

Source: Deutsche Bank

Amgen

Ticker: AMGN

Target Price: $US142

Net debt/market cap: 5%

2014 EPS growth: 12%

Amgen is a biotechnology medicines company headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Source: Deutsche Bank

Gilead Sciences

Ticker: GILD

Target Price: $US95

Net debt/market cap: 5%

2014 EPS growth: 119%

Shares of the biotechnology company are up 90% year to date.

Source: Deutsche Bank

Honeywell International

Ticker: HON

Target Price: $US91

Net debt/market cap: 5%

2014 EPS growth: 11%

Headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, the manufacturing company is up 33% year to date.

Source: Deutsche Bank

United Technologies

Ticker: UTX

Target Price: $US115

Net debt/market cap: 17%

2014 EPS growth: 11%

UTX is up almost 30% year to date and saw 15% EPS growth this year.

Source: Deutsche Bank

General Electric

Ticker: GE

Target Price: $US32

Net debt/market cap: 110%

2014 EPS growth: 5%

Shares of GE are up 25% in 2013.

Source: Deutsche Bank

QUALCOMM

Ticker: QCOM

Target Price: $US78

Net debt/market cap: -12%

2014 EPS growth: 12%

The morning after Qualcomm COO Steve Mollenkopf's name was floated for Microsoft CEO, Qualcomm went ahead and announced that the company is naming him CEO starting in March.

Source: Deutsche Bank

Apple

Ticker: AAPL

Target Price: $US625

Net debt/market cap: -5%

2014 EPS growth: 5%

Apple recently finished an iPhone deal with China Mobile, which Morgan Stanley predicts will lead to the sale of 12 million more phones.

Source: Deutsche Bank

EMC

Ticker: EMC

Target Price: $US32

Net debt/market cap: -7%

2014 EPS growth: 14%

Headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, EMC is a data storage company with 60,000 employees.

Source: Deutsche Bank

Amphenol

Ticker: APH

Target Price: $US88

Net debt/market cap: 4%

2014 EPS growth: 14%

Shares of the fibre optic connector company are up 25% year to date.

Source: Deutsche Bank

Google

Ticker: GOOG

Target Price: $US1220

Net debt/market cap: -17%

2014 EPS growth: 28%

Shares of Google have climbed 46% year to date.

Source: Deutsche Bank

Accenture

Ticker: ACN

Target Price: $US82

Net debt/market cap: -12%

2014 EPS growth: 6%

Accenture is up 7% year to date and saw 9% EPS growth in 2013.

Source: Deutsche Bank

Cognisant Technology Solutions

Ticker: CTSH

Target Price: $US111

Net debt/market cap: -12%

2014 EPS growth: 18%

The technology company has 166,400 employees and is up 22% year to date.

Source: Deutsche Bank

IBM

Ticker: IBM

Target Price: $US200

Net debt/market cap: 14%

2014 EPS growth: 8%

IBM saw EPS growth of 11% in 2013, but the stock is down 12% this year.

Source: Deutsche Bank

Intel

Ticker: INTC

Target Price: $US28

Net debt/market cap: -5%

2014 EPS growth: 5%

Shares of Intel are up 13% year to date.

Source: Deutsche Bank

Air Products and Chemicals

Ticker: APD

Target Price: $US121

Net debt/market cap: 26%

2014 EPS growth: 7%

APD -- the Allentown-based chemical company -- saw 2% EPS growth in 2013.

Source: Deutsche Bank

E. I. du Pont

Ticker: DD

Target Price: $US68

Net debt/market cap: 14%

2014 EPS growth: 12%

Shares of the chemical company are up 30% year to date.

Source: Deutsche Bank

LyondellBasell Industries

Ticker: LYB

Target Price: $US90

Net debt/market cap: -5%

2014 EPS growth: 18%

Bianco favours chemical companies like LYB, which is up almost 30% year to date and had 15% EPS growth in 2013.

Source: Deutsche Bank

PPG Industries

Ticker: PPG

Target Price: $US210

Net debt/market cap: 4%

2014 EPS growth: 14%

Shares of the glass company are up 32% year to date.

Source: Deutsche Bank

Praxair

Ticker: PX

Target Price: $US140

Net debt/market cap: 24%

2014 EPS growth: 13%

Praxair is a Connecticut-based chemical company, and is up 10% year to date.

Source: Deutsche Bank

