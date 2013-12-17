The 30 Best Big Stocks To Buy Right Now

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Santas stoked about serious EPS growth

While he’s not the most bullish on the Street, Deutsche Bank’s David Bianco believe that 2014 will indeed see some growth.

“The US economy should sustain a long lasting expansionary cycle of moderate growth, which will make it worthwhile to stay constructive on the S&P 500 for the next couple of years absent a sharp climb in PEs, inflation or interest rates,” Bianco writes in his 2014 outlook.

“At this time, we assign a 75% chance to the S&P reaching 1850 or higher at 2014 end.”

Bianco suggests a “very selective” investment strategy including technology, aerospace, insurance, chemical, and biotechnology stocks.

Here are Deutsche Bank’s favourite big cap stocks (market cap great than $US10 billion, PE on 2014 EPS greater than 20, 2014 EPS growth greater than 5%, and net debt/market cap less than 30% for the non-financial companies).

