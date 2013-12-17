The 30 Best Big Stocks To Buy Right Now

While he’s not the most bullish on the Street, Deutsche Bank’s David Bianco believe that 2014 will indeed see some growth.
“The US economy should sustain a long lasting expansionary cycle of moderate growth, which will make it worthwhile to stay constructive on the S&P 500 for the next couple of years absent a sharp climb in PEs, inflation or interest rates,” Bianco writes in his 2014 outlook.
“At this time, we assign a 75% chance to the S&P reaching 1850 or higher at 2014 end.”
Bianco suggests a “very selective” investment strategy including technology, aerospace, insurance, chemical, and biotechnology stocks.
Here are Deutsche Bank’s favourite big cap stocks (market cap great than $US10 billion, PE on 2014 EPS greater than 20, 2014 EPS growth greater than 5%, and net debt/market cap less than 30% for the non-financial companies).
Ticker: DLPH
Target Price: $US75
Net debt/market cap: 8%
2014 EPS growth: 16%
Shares of Delphi Automotive are up 50% year to date.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: GM
Target Price: $US55
Net debt/market cap: 5%
2014 EPS growth: 36%
Automaker General Motors has had a terrific 2013 as the U.S. auto recovery chugs along.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: CBS
Target Price: $US67
Net debt/market cap: 19%
2014 EPS growth: 17%
Shares of CBS are up about 48% year to date, and Bianco writes that he favours some media stocks in 2014.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: TWX
Target Price: $US82
Net debt/market cap: 30%
2014 EPS growth: 14%
Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes has said that in order to compete with Netflix, Xbox, and YouTube, cable companies need to get serious about online video.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: VIAB
Target Price: $US98
Net debt/market cap: 29%
2014 EPS growth: 17%
Shares of Viacom are up almost 45% year to date.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: DIS
Target Price: $US79
Net debt/market cap: 8%
2014 EPS growth: 15%
The Walt Disney Company -- the media and theme park giant -- is up 36% year to date and had 9% EPS growth in 2013.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: LNC
Target Price: $US56
Net debt/market cap: 6%
2014 EPS growth: 8%
LNC had a huge 2013 and is up 85% year to date.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: MET
Target Price: $US59
Net debt/market cap: -21%
2014 EPS growth: 5%
Shares of Metlife are up 45% year to date.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: GILD
Target Price: $US95
Net debt/market cap: 5%
2014 EPS growth: 119%
Shares of the biotechnology company are up 90% year to date.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: HON
Target Price: $US91
Net debt/market cap: 5%
2014 EPS growth: 11%
Headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, the manufacturing company is up 33% year to date.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: UTX
Target Price: $US115
Net debt/market cap: 17%
2014 EPS growth: 11%
UTX is up almost 30% year to date and saw 15% EPS growth this year.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: GE
Target Price: $US32
Net debt/market cap: 110%
2014 EPS growth: 5%
Shares of GE are up 25% in 2013.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: QCOM
Target Price: $US78
Net debt/market cap: -12%
2014 EPS growth: 12%
The morning after Qualcomm COO Steve Mollenkopf's name was floated for Microsoft CEO, Qualcomm went ahead and announced that the company is naming him CEO starting in March.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: AAPL
Target Price: $US625
Net debt/market cap: -5%
2014 EPS growth: 5%
Apple recently finished an iPhone deal with China Mobile, which Morgan Stanley predicts will lead to the sale of 12 million more phones.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: EMC
Target Price: $US32
Net debt/market cap: -7%
2014 EPS growth: 14%
Headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, EMC is a data storage company with 60,000 employees.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: APH
Target Price: $US88
Net debt/market cap: 4%
2014 EPS growth: 14%
Shares of the fibre optic connector company are up 25% year to date.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: GOOG
Target Price: $US1220
Net debt/market cap: -17%
2014 EPS growth: 28%
Shares of Google have climbed 46% year to date.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: ACN
Target Price: $US82
Net debt/market cap: -12%
2014 EPS growth: 6%
Accenture is up 7% year to date and saw 9% EPS growth in 2013.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: CTSH
Target Price: $US111
Net debt/market cap: -12%
2014 EPS growth: 18%
The technology company has 166,400 employees and is up 22% year to date.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: IBM
Target Price: $US200
Net debt/market cap: 14%
2014 EPS growth: 8%
IBM saw EPS growth of 11% in 2013, but the stock is down 12% this year.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: INTC
Target Price: $US28
Net debt/market cap: -5%
2014 EPS growth: 5%
Shares of Intel are up 13% year to date.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: APD
Target Price: $US121
Net debt/market cap: 26%
2014 EPS growth: 7%
APD -- the Allentown-based chemical company -- saw 2% EPS growth in 2013.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: DD
Target Price: $US68
Net debt/market cap: 14%
2014 EPS growth: 12%
Shares of the chemical company are up 30% year to date.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: LYB
Target Price: $US90
Net debt/market cap: -5%
2014 EPS growth: 18%
Bianco favours chemical companies like LYB, which is up almost 30% year to date and had 15% EPS growth in 2013.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: PPG
Target Price: $US210
Net debt/market cap: 4%
2014 EPS growth: 14%
Shares of the glass company are up 32% year to date.
Source: Deutsche Bank
Ticker: PX
Target Price: $US140
Net debt/market cap: 24%
2014 EPS growth: 13%
Praxair is a Connecticut-based chemical company, and is up 10% year to date.
Source: Deutsche Bank
