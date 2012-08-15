Deutsch LA Unveils Its First Work For Target

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Deutsch LA released its first Target ad since the retailer selected the shop to do some of its creative earlier this spring.

In January of this year Target split with Wieden + Kennedy, which became the retailer’s first-ever lead agency without review in 2009. We thought that this was a questionable move considering some of the hilarious and effective work W+K had produced—such as the Crazy Target Lady.

Since then, Target took on Deutsch LA and 72andsunny to do its creative.

72andsunny premiered a cute Spiderman-related ad in June, but this is the first thing that Deutsch LA brought to the table—and it’s pretty good.

Rather than continuing with W+K’s offbeat and quirky style, Deutsch LA’s 30-second spot features a different and more heartwarming kind of improv: How kids react when they get into college.

The ad, sensibly called “Acceptance,” embraces the YouTube generation by showing videos of real kids opening their electronic acceptances. The results are exciting.

The YouTube description explains, “Why does Target invest in schools and education? Because every kid deserves a moment like those shown here.”

