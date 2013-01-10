The Agency That Made VW's Little Darth Vader Is Doing Taco Bell's Super Bowl Spot

Taco Bell is shelling out the big bucks to appear in the 2013 Super Bowl.When CBS announced that all of its coveted SB spots were sold out, CEO Les Moonves revealed that some companies spent more than $4 million on a 30-second time slot (although the average was closer to $3.7 or $3.8 million). Taco Bell is doing a 60-second spot.



This will be the first time the Yum Brands chain will appear in the Super Bowl since 2010.

The ad will be created by Deutsch LA, which famously made VW’s “Little Darth Vader.”

Even though DraftFCB is still Taco Bell’s official lead agency, Draft told Ad Age that “When Deutsch presented a Super Bowl concept within the ‘Live Mas’ framework, our extended client and agency team got to work.” (Deutsch, Amusement Park, Martin Agency, and Weber Shandwick are all part of a Draft-led Interpublic Team that works on certain projects.)

Stay tuned to get the latest Super Bowl spot updates.

Email [email protected] if you have SB ad tips.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.