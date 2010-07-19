Deutsche Bank: Here's Why The Fed's Economic Forecasts Are Wrong

Deutsche Bank has come out and called the latest Federal Reserve forecast for the U.S. economy as too conservative.
They believe GDP will be higher, unemployment lower, and inflation higher than what the Fed expects this year.
Deutsche Bank:
“In general, we are anticipating a more “V-shaped” recovery, with growth accelerating more quickly than policymakers project—hence a more substantial improvement in the labour market. However, this also means that growth levels-out sooner, as well, which is why our growth forecast for 2011 is below the range of policymakers.”
But note the nuance — faster growth now, then slower growth later. This has a particularly interesting investment implication…
Source: Deutsche Bank
'Buy Bonds, Sell Stocks: 10Y Treasury yields will continue to grind lower towards 2.5% on renewed concerns for risk assets and deflations risks. Sterilized QE could force the US curve to flatten even if risk assets stabilise.'
