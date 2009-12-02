Detroit's Raccoon Hunter Taking Holiday Orders

Gleamie Dean Beasley earned himself a reputation this year as Detroit’s de facto raccoon hunter. Beasley sells the pelts and the meat to people for a fair price and this holiday season, he’s taking orders in advance:



Detroit News: Gleamie Dean Beasley, as you may remember, is the Detroit raccoon hunter and meat salesman who modestly calls himself the Coon Man.

And these are the busy days for the Coon Man. Transplanted Southerners, who consider raccoon meat a delicacy, have placed their orders early with Beasley, expecting to have the roast beast on their holiday tables.

“I deliver for a $5 charge,” Beasley informed from his secret hunting grounds here in Jackson County about an hour’s drive west of Detroit. “For $25, I cook and deliver. Baked or baked with barbecue sauce. No extra charge.”

Below, video of Beasley and his famous racoon grill:



