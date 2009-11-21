Detroit's New Cannabis College Raises Hopes For Higher Value Jobs

A new industry has taken root in Detroit with the opening of the city’s new ‘MedGrow Cannabis College’.



Here students learn how to grow marijuana professionally, debating the ‘finer points of inhaling’ and which plants ‘give the biggest hit’.

And no this isn’t some tiny research lab, it’s clear what this is about — making money and building an industry.

Apparently Michigan issues 1,000 medical marijuana certificates each month, after becoming the 14th state to legalise medical marijuana.

Guardian: Among the first students paying $475 (£285) for six evening classes are people reliant on marijuana for pain relief and those who help them, including a clergyman who runs an Aids clinic.

Then there are young men such as Ryan Hasbany, a 20-year-old business student. He’s still a year too young to get a grower’s licence but he wants to learn the trade. “My father is a family practice doctor and he is issuing medical marijuana cards so I know there are a lot of people getting them. It could turn into a very lucrative business. The street prices are ridiculously high,” he says of medical grade marijuana, which sells at $250 (£150) an ounce in Michigan. “There’s Harvard economists who say this is what we need to bring the economy back.”

Bring on the deflation. Here are some excerpts from the college’s website:

‘Join one of the fastest growing, recession proof industries in the state and earn a living while helping patients with serious medical conditions.’

‘Med Grow Cannabis College is comitted to the economic revival of Michigan, if you are looking for work, there has never been a better time to learn how to succeed in the medical marijuana industry.’

‘Entry level, certified caregivers can earn between $40,000 to $100,000 a year!’

