The Detroit Tigers Received A Lucky Bounce To Stave Off Elimination In Thursday's Game Five

Detroit Tigers v. Texas Rangers (Rangers lead series 3-2)Yesterday proved the age-old baseball cliché, “baseball is a game of inches.”

Miguel Cabrera’s sixth-inning grounder down the third base line hit the bag and hopped over Adrian Beltre, scoring the tie-breaking run in an eventual 7-5 win.

The Tigers staved off elimination thanks to another postseason first. They opened up the bottom half of the inning with a single, double, triple and home run to take a 6-2 lead – the first time four consecutive batters have hit for a “natural” cycle in the postseason, according to STATS LLC.

This came after Detroit turned a bases-loaded double play to escape the top half of the inning.

Justin Verlander pitched into the seventh inning and Delmon Young continued his unlikely power surge – hitting two home runs – in the win.

Texas returns home with another opportunity to reach its second straight World Series Saturday night. The game six pitching matchup pits Detroit’s Max Scherzer against the Rangers’ Derek Holland.

St. Louis Cardinals v. Milwaukee Brewers (Series tied 2-2)

It’s official: the Brewers can, in fact, win on the road in the postseason.

Milwaukee ended an eight-game postseason losing streak – dating back to the 1982 World Series – by defeating St. Louis 4-2 Thursday night.

Randy Wolf can’t blow fastballs by hitters. But the 35-year-old lefty outwitted Cardinals hitters with 60-m.p.h. breaking balls for seven innings, allowing just two runs and striking out six.

The victory ended Wolf’s string of 342 starts without a postseason victory, the most among active pitchers.

The teams travel to Milwaukee tied at two games apiece. The Friday pitching matchup features the Cardinals’ Jaime Garcia against the Brewers’ Zack Greinke.

