Detroit Tiger Miguel Cabrera Starts Spring Training With A DUI

Photo: TCPalm.com

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera was arrested last night after cops found him drunk in his car on the side of the road.Police officers discovered Cabrera sitting in his car with the engine smoking and when they approached him, he grabbed a bottle of scotch and began drinking it in front of them.



Cabrera was handcuffed after resisting officers commands. He was later charged with DUI and resisting an officer without violence, which is a misdemeanour.

Cabrera has had problem with alcohol in the past. He was arrested the night before a key game on the final weekend of the 2009 season, after police were called to his house following a physical altercation with his wife.

He later spent time in alcohol abuse treatment centre and tried to give up drinking.

