FBI Video Shows Detroit City Council Aide Accepting Bribes

FBI survellance videos obtained by The Detroit News show city corruption in action.



In one video, former aide John Clark is handed a wad of cash from James Rosendall Jr., vice president of sludge-hauling firm Synagro Technologies Inc., which was awarded a $1.2 billion sludge-hauling contract.

Rosendall tells Clark: “I’m going to be gone for a few weeks and I wanted to swing by and give you a little advance on helping us with that tax stuff. Whatever you can do I’d appreciate. You know I know we didn’t finish our contract yet or none of that crap. Here you go… That’s just an advance on what we’re going to need in the future.”

“An official advance?” Clark asks.

Rosendall laughs. “An official advance between you and me.”

This video is part of a three year old federal probe into Detroit corruption, which has led to 17 felony convictions.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.