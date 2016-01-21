Mould, mushrooms, and mice are just some of the appalling conditions in Detroit public schools

Almost every public school in Detroit, Michigan was closed on Wednesday after teachers called out sick to protest what they say are deplorable school conditions, CNN reported.

Teachers launched the so-called sickout to call attention to the unsafe school conditions they say are widespread across the district.

Since the beginning of January, teachers and teacher organisations have been posting photos on social media sites about the appalling conditions they say exist in many Detroit schools.

The images depict various hazardous situations — from broken and rotting flooring to evidence of mice and moldy food that looks unsafe for consumption.

@detroitteacher @mzdamone33 Solidarity with Detroit! Teachers working conditions are students learning conditions pic.twitter.com/MuTePLtwxe — Mark Naison (@McFiredogg) January 18, 2016

No empowered school board. No justice. No peace. This is what you eat for breakfast. Moldy bread thing. pic.twitter.com/SWwVouIkqr

— Detroitteach (@teachDetroit) January 16, 2016

Holy cow this is bad! @teachDetroit exposes the realities of DPS. https://t.co/BdRbmqxfUO pic.twitter.com/yWNHvqCCeI

— Detroit Metro Times (@metrotimes) January 14, 2016

Even in the new schools. Missing soap dispensers and lack of repairs. #supportDPSteachers pic.twitter.com/9ulWk0harF

— Detroitteach (@teachDetroit) January 15, 2016

This image appears to depict rat droppings in a school hallway.

And this image purports to show a bullet hole in a school’s wall that has gone unrepaired.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan took a tour of Detroit schools in mid-January and reported seeing some similar hazards on his visits.

Duggan said he saw a dead mouse, freezing classrooms where students were wearing coats, and severely damaged rooms, according to the Associated Press. Duggan’s school tour was precipitated by an earlier teacher sickout that closed 64 schools.

Teachers are looking for city and state government officials to step in and take action to improve school conditions.

We reached out to a representative for Detroit schools and will update this post if we hear back.

