Trouble In Paradise? 5 Pistons Skip Practice To Protest Head Coach

Things are not going well in Detroit this year. The Pistons are six and a half games out of the playoffs, the team was sold and then un-sold, many of the players have been hurt for much of the year, and apparently, they all hate their coach.That’s the latest report out of Detroit today, where five Pistons missed the team’s shootaround this morning. Tracy McGrady, Tayshaun Prince, Richard Hamilton Chris Wilcox and Ben Wallace — all veterans — each had a plausible excuse for absence, but everyone knows the real reason they missed practice: they were protesting Head Coach John Kuester.



This isn’t the first rumbling of discontent with Kuester in Detroit, players have made it very clear that they’re not fond of his treatment of them and they don’t have the urge to give their all with him at the bench.

As NBA veterans perhaps we should expect these guys to be more mature in their handling of the situation. However, as ProBasketballTalk points out, Detroit’s uncertain ownership situation means that Kuester’s job is probably safe for a good while. The players clearly think change should have come by now, and thus they took drastic action.

Kuester was not impressed and has decided that none of the absent players will start in tonight’s game (Greg Monroe fantasy owners, congratulations).

We’ll see where this goes from here.

