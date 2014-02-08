Detroit Is Losing Money On Its Bizarre 'People Mover' Train That No One Ever Rides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video The "People Mover" is a unique light rail system in downtown Detroit that hardly anyone uses. Mainly because it can only go in one direction and covers a minuscule 2.9-mile circumference. The aptly named People Mover does have its uses, though, and, at just $US0.75 a ride, it's super cheap. Problem is, the People Mover is quite the money-losing venture. Every ride taken on the People Mover costs the Detroit Transportation Corporation a little less than $US4. Regardless, most Detroiters like the People Mover and don't want to get rid of it. Watch to learn more about this strange love/hate relationship between the city of Detroit and the People Mover. Produced by William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.