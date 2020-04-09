Nurses at a Detroit hospital refused to work because they were understaffed. Then they were told to leave.

Night shift nurses at Detroit Medical Centre Sinai-Grace were told to leave on Sunday after staging a sit-in to protest understaffing issues.

According to CNN, hospital administration said they would not bring in extra nurses, and told employees they would have to leave unless they started working.

One nurse, Sal Hadwan, went on Facebook Live as he and his colleagues walked out, calling the hospital’s decision “not acceptable.”

Hadwan said hospital administration later agreed to bring in agency nurses to help with understaffing on Monday.

Night shift emergency room nurses at a Detroit, Michigan, hospital were told to leave on Sunday night after they refused to work because of understaffing issues.

The nurses, at the Detroit Medical Centre Sinai-Grace hospital, staged an hours-long sit-in and demanded more staff and supplies. But the hospital’s administration ultimately refused, telling staff they would have to leave unless they started working, according to CNN.

One nurse, Sal Hadwan, went on Facebook Live as he and several of his colleagues walked out of the hospital, where he discussed the strain put on them during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve had three straight weeks of over 110 patients and an average of 12 to 14 nurses. At night, that drops down to about eight nurses,” he said to the camera. “We’ve been accepting that and working hard, but tonight was the breaking point for us. Because we cannot safely take care of your loved ones out here, with just six, seven nurses and multiple vents, multiple people on drips.”

“We had two nurses the other day who had 26 patients with 10 vents … 26 patients and 10 vents and nobody was out here to help. It’s not acceptable,” he continued.

Several nurses can be heard shouting “unacceptable” from the background of Hadwan’s video.

Detroit is one of the hardest-hit cities in the US by the coronavirus pandemic, with a higher recorded death rate than New York City.

Brian Taylor, a hospital spokesperson, told Michigan Radio that hospital administration was “disappointed” in the “very small number of nurses” who walked out on Sunday night.

“We know this is a very challenge time for caregivers,” he said, adding: “Our patients continued to receive the care they needed as other dedicated nurses stepped in to provide care.”

Hadwan told CNN that because the night nurses walked out, the day shift nurses ended up working 24-hour shifts.

He said that on Monday, DMC Sinai-Grace told the night shift nurses that it would bring in four agency nurses to help on shifts that are short-staffed.

Hospital staffers told Michigan Radio that the facility has long had issues with understaffing, and with an influx of COVID-19 patients, the staff is being strained even further.

“If you need water, if you’re soiled and can’t be changed, if you need a blanket or to get in contact with your family members, we don’t have time,” one staffer said. “We’re so busy trying to keep our intubated patients stable, making sure their hearts don’t stop. It’s not fair, but it’s survival of the fittest for the patients. If that was my mum or dad, that moment would bring me to tears.”

Michigan Nurses Association President Jamie Brown told CNN that nurses are “desperately doing everything we can do keep our patients safe.”

“Until hospitals start taking the concerns of nurses seriously, it’s only a matter of time before more actions like these occur,” Brown said. “It is absolutely essential that hospitals start working with nurses and stop silencing our voices.”

