Man Buys Home Next To Ex-Wife And Erects Giant Middle Finger Statue

A Detroit man has gone to some very strange lengths to get back at his ex-wife.

Alan Markovitz, 59, a well-known strip club owner in Detroit and soon-to-be reality television star on Cinemax, is still rather upset his wife apparently had an affair with someone he knew two years ago.

So he decided to buy the house right next to the couple, and put up a giant middle finger statue aimed in their direction. Spotlights on the 12-foot-high bronze statue make sure it can be viewed at all hours, according to Deadline Detroit.

“I’m so over her,” Markovitz told Deadline. “This is about him. This is about him not being a man.”

The statue cost roughly $US7,000 and is installed in the back garden, according to UK Metro.

Lenka Tuohy, believed to be the daughter of Markovitz’s ex-wife, tweeted a photo of the statue from the window and wrote, “How psychotic do you have to be to buy the house directly next to your ex wife and then put a statue up like that?!?! Real classy alan.”

Markovitz owns three strip clubs in the Detroit area. He claims the house was shown to him by coincidence by a realtor, but after he saw it, “karma” took over, Deadline reports.

